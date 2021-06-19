Retired judge argues that justice would be served in combined county court

MAYS LANDING — Much of the pitch for a combined municipal court system for Atlantic County has focused on dollars and cents.
County officials say the proposal, brought forward by county Executive Dennis Levinson, would save almost $1.4 million a year if 11 municipalities agree to participate. The proposal has set up one of the perennial New Jersey divides between consolidation and home rule.
But while county Counsel James F. Ferguson has promised towns big savings, recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson has made a different appeal: justice.
“It’s a great deal for the taxpayers and I want to see it, but I’m here because it’s a better municipal court,” Sandson told a meeting of editors of The Press of Atlantic City recently.
Sandson and Ferguson have been pushing hard for the plan, meeting with elected officials in multiple towns. While Ferguson has taken the financial side, with data indicating that every town in the county would save money by participating, Sandson argued the result would be improvements to the court.
There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality. Some are excellent, Sandson said. He compared it to the three bears of Goldilocks fame, based on his experience as an attorney before becoming a judge.
“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said. That meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.
“I’m not for Washington or Trenton taking over everything. But in your system of justice, home rule should be oxymoronic to equal justice under the law,” he said. “The home rule argument does not wash with me, in this area.”
According to Sandson, a combined court would also be able to offer services well beyond the reach of municipal courts.
Intoxication plays a role in a significant portion of cases in front of municipal judges, according to Sandson, who served as a recovery court judge before his retirement last fall. Alcohol and drug abuse issues routinely arise in municipal court cases, along with mental health concerns and incidents of domestic violence.
He said a combined court would have a representative of a treatment facility at every proceeding, along with more information on available social services for those who need them.
“We may be able to help two or three of those people, and we’re going to be able to clear some of the backlog in municipal court,” Sandson said.
“We’re not here saying municipalities currently run bad courts, because they don’t,” Ferguson said Thursday. But it is almost impossible to provide services to address addiction, mental health and domestic assault and abuse in every courtroom in the county, he said.
Ferguson added that municipalities must staff courts with judges, prosecutors, public defenders and administrative staff, as well as police officers. Even small courts have a police officer stationed at court hearings, an officer who otherwise could be assigned to other duties. Security at a combined court would be provided through the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
So far, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Egg Harbor Township are formally on board, and Galloway Township just joined in a divided vote June 15.
According to Ferguson, the county will need at least eight municipalities to commit to move forward with the proposal. Several communities have expressed interest, he said, with indications of interest from officials in seven communities.
“If we can pick up one more town, then we can meet that magic number,” Ferguson said. “If things fall our way, we could have as many as 12 towns. Things certainly seem to be moving in the right direction.”
Not everyone is on board. Some members of the Galloway Township Council voted no on the recent measure, citing concerns about a loss of local control.
In Somers Point, a City Council subcommittee in May recommended against joining. According to the minutes of the May 13 meeting, subcommittee members met with Ferguson and Sandson and reported that the proposal would not be “financially advantageous at this time.”
City Council President Janice Johnston could not be reached for comment. According to the meeting minutes, Johnston indicated the city was not provided sufficient answers to their questions.
“I don’t know how towns can really say that. We’ve been transparent throughout the process,” Ferguson said.
The proposal will also need a change in state law. The Senate has already passed enabling legislation, with the Assembly version expected to come up for a vote early next week. Ferguson is confident it will pass and that Gov. Phil Murphy will sign it.
