Retired judge argues that justice would be served in combined county court

“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said. That meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.

“I’m not for Washington or Trenton taking over everything. But in your system of justice, home rule should be oxymoronic to equal justice under the law,” he said. “The home rule argument does not wash with me, in this area.”

According to Sandson, a combined court would also be able to offer services well beyond the reach of municipal courts.

Intoxication plays a role in a significant portion of cases in front of municipal judges, according to Sandson, who served as a recovery court judge before his retirement last fall. Alcohol and drug abuse issues routinely arise in municipal court cases, along with mental health concerns and incidents of domestic violence.

+2 Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to making false distress call, bank fraud CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to sending a false distress call to t…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said a combined court would have a representative of a treatment facility at every proceeding, along with more information on available social services for those who need them.

“We may be able to help two or three of those people, and we’re going to be able to clear some of the backlog in municipal court,” Sandson said.