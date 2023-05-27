Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The attractive home for sale at 8506 Fremont Ave. in Margate is tangible proof that some of the greatest spontaneous creations can be born out of everyday activities.

Margate resident Joe Hirsch, who lives about a block away on Nassau Avenue, struck up a friendly conversation with the home’s prior owner while walking his dog. The meeting set in motion an arrangement in which Hirsch purchased the property, brought it into the 21st century with personal expertise and specialist advice, and made it what is surely among the most beautiful and functionally efficient homes in a highly desirable section of town.

“We got to talking, and she told me that her house was for sale (before any signage was displayed),” he says. “About a week or so later, I noticed the for-sale sign out front, and let her know that I was interested. We worked out some numbers, and everything was done within about two weeks.”

Hirsch had significant experience in the commercial construction industry, and recently retired from the hotel business his parents established in the mid-1960s in Cape May. Seeking something to occupy his newfound free time, he made the Margate home his maiden voyage into residential property restoration.

“I had taken about six months off but found that I was bored out of my mind,” he says. “This would be my first venture into residential renovations. We worked out a deal in which (the prior owner) was able to stay in the house until she could prepare to move closer to where her son lived, which worked out to be mutually beneficial since it gave my wife and I more time to have an idea as to what we might like to do to restore it.

“And this all came about because I walked my dog.”

Attention to detail in the transformation of 8506 Fremont spanned not only aesthetics, but form and function. Original hardwood flooring was painstakingly restored to its original luster on both levels. Anything outdated or not worth restoring was replaced entirely with modern upgrades, in many cases with assistance from friends and former colleagues who had more of a background in residential restoration.

“We began with a landscaper just to get things cleaned up around the house. We had to do some minor plumbing and electrical work, but found that for the most part everything was in great shape structurally.

“I was always in construction but needed help putting the design and aesthetics into perspective, so we brought in a friend who’s an interior designer, Natalie Tyler of Natalie Design. She was a big help with that. Between her and my wife Amy, they did a great job.”

Hirsch also hired a friend and longtime tradesman in general contracting, Alex Balcerski (BalcerskiBuildingCo.com), to help with the heavier lifting, such as remodeling the kitchen with all-new stainless steel GE appliances; revamping all three bathrooms (including a first-floor powder room) with large porcelain tiles, new cabinetry and fixtures such as his-and-hers vanities in the master bathroom; and complete replacement of all doors and interior trim.

Old lighting was upgraded to LED recessed lighting throughout. The hardwood floors — which had been covered up by carpeting on all three second-level bedrooms — were uncovered, sanded, urethane coated and totally refinished. The entire interior was also repainted.

Along with the kitchen, dining area and living room, the open-concept first floor also features a bonus room that could be used as either a fourth bedroom, office or recreational room. The home’s central air-conditioning and heating system is all new, as is a Mitsubishi mini-split system that handles the heating and cooling chores on the first floor.

“I use (mini-splits) in my home,” he says. “It’s ductless, great on electricity, and it heats and cools very efficiently.”

The home’s exterior features new railings on a spacious front porch, vinyl siding replacement where needed, and a completely new concrete patio in the fenced-in rear yard. An outside shower was also upgraded, and everything outside was power-washed. The home has a concrete driveway that can accommodate two cars, but street parking is rarely an issue in that secluded section of Margate.

“It’s in a great location that is not very busy, even during the summer,” says Hirsch, who notes that the property’s backyard has a fruit-bearing fig tree likely planted by its former owner, who lived there year-round for about 35 years. “It’s a quiet area, but you’re close enough to all the activity on Amherst and Monmouth (avenues) and other parts of town. This would be ideal for either a year-round residence or seashore retreat.”

The home is two blocks away from Jerome Avenue Park and its public playgrounds, ballfields, tennis and basketball courts. The Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center (JCCAtlantic.org), which provides plenty of social, recreational and fitness opportunities, is also within easy walking distance, as are a variety of restaurants and Casel’s supermarket.

The home is close to Margate’s Downbeach Express, which directly connects Absecon Island to the mainland and even more dining and shopping options. The start of the six-mile Boardwalk through Atlantic City is a brisk walk or bike ride a few blocks away at the Ventnor border.

“I’m really pleased with how everything turned out,” says Hirsch. “I enjoyed my first residential restoration and hope that whoever buys this will enjoy it for the next 30 or 40 years.”

