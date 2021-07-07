 Skip to main content
Retired couple, who summered in Ventnor, found among dead in Florida condo collapse
Retired couple, who summered in Ventnor, found among dead in Florida condo collapse

10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46

A memorial for the Guara family is posted on a fence near the Champlain Towers South Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

 Carl Juste

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA — The bodies of a man and woman who owned a summer home in Ventnor were found last week among the rubble of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Bonnie Epstein, 56, and her husband, 58-year-old David, moved to the condominium a few years ago after retiring from the real estate investing business, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

The couple also lived with their dog, Chase. They planned to travel to Brooklyn, New York, a few weeks ago to see their son Jonathan but told friends Chase wasn't feeling well, the report said.

Bonnie's body was found June 30, and David's was found July 2.

Richard Oller, a friend and business partner of David's for 30 years, said he spoke with him two days before the collapse.

"Through my deep sadness, my only comfort is knowing that on Wednesday, David was the happiest man I know, and he and Bonnie are still together," Oller said on Facebook. "Perhaps that’s a lesson I can learn from my former intern, partner and dear friend. Perhaps it’s a lesson we can all learn."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the death toll in the condo collapse stood at 46.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

