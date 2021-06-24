 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retired Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office detective dies at 73
0 comments

Retired Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office detective dies at 73

{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday honored William McIntyre, a retired detective who died June 7 at 73.

McIntyre was a sergeant for Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields when he was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit in June 1995. His career in law enforcement began as a patrolman in Somers Point and Northfield. With the Prosecutor's Office, he served in the trial unit, Major Crimes Unit and Violent Crime Unit. McIntyre completed his career as a detective sergeant in the Major Crimes Unit's Homicide Division, and earned a consulting position with the FBI as a contract agent working on the development of the Combined DNA Index System. He was a police firearms instructor at the Atlantic County Pistol Range when he retired.

"Mac had a larger-than-life personality," DeShields said in a news release. "When you caught a homicide, he would stay on top of you by challenging you. He taught me to think of investigations like a chess game. Study what you see and what you don’t see. Plan out your moves, always think at least three moves ahead. If you hit a dead end, move onto another angle.

"But what I respected the most about Mac was his passion for the job. He had a fiery temper, and he knew how to motivate. You did not want to be on the end of one of those speeches."

Before law enforcement, McIntyre enlisted in the military when he was 17 and served in the U.S. Marine Corp, LIMA Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines. He completed two tours of Vietnam as a demolitions expert and earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Rifle Expert Badge and the Good Conduct Medal.

McIntyre is survived by his wife, Eileen, of 50 years; son Terry; daughter Meghan; son-in-law Jeff Klauder; sister Andrea Hansberry (nee McIntyre); and grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3,000-year-old human remains show injuries of the earliest known shark attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News