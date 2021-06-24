Retired Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office detective dies at 73

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday honored William McIntyre, a retired detective who died June 7 at 73.
McIntyre was a sergeant for Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields when he was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit in June 1995. His career in law enforcement began as a patrolman in Somers Point and Northfield. With the Prosecutor's Office, he served in the trial unit, Major Crimes Unit and Violent Crime Unit. McIntyre completed his career as a detective sergeant in the Major Crimes Unit's Homicide Division, and earned a consulting position with the FBI as a contract agent working on the development of the Combined DNA Index System. He was a police firearms instructor at the Atlantic County Pistol Range when he retired.
"Mac had a larger-than-life personality," DeShields said in a news release. "When you caught a homicide, he would stay on top of you by challenging you. He taught me to think of investigations like a chess game. Study what you see and what you don’t see. Plan out your moves, always think at least three moves ahead. If you hit a dead end, move onto another angle.
"But what I respected the most about Mac was his passion for the job. He had a fiery temper, and he knew how to motivate. You did not want to be on the end of one of those speeches."
Before law enforcement, McIntyre enlisted in the military when he was 17 and served in the U.S. Marine Corp, LIMA Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines. He completed two tours of Vietnam as a demolitions expert and earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Rifle Expert Badge and the Good Conduct Medal.
McIntyre is survived by his wife, Eileen, of 50 years; son Terry; daughter Meghan; son-in-law Jeff Klauder; sister Andrea Hansberry (nee McIntyre); and grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.
