Retired Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office detective dies at 73

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday honored William McIntyre, a retired detective who died June 7 at 73.

McIntyre was a sergeant for Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields when he was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit in June 1995. His career in law enforcement began as a patrolman in Somers Point and Northfield. With the Prosecutor's Office, he served in the trial unit, Major Crimes Unit and Violent Crime Unit. McIntyre completed his career as a detective sergeant in the Major Crimes Unit's Homicide Division, and earned a consulting position with the FBI as a contract agent working on the development of the Combined DNA Index System. He was a police firearms instructor at the Atlantic County Pistol Range when he retired.

"Mac had a larger-than-life personality," DeShields said in a news release. "When you caught a homicide, he would stay on top of you by challenging you. He taught me to think of investigations like a chess game. Study what you see and what you don’t see. Plan out your moves, always think at least three moves ahead. If you hit a dead end, move onto another angle.

"But what I respected the most about Mac was his passion for the job. He had a fiery temper, and he knew how to motivate. You did not want to be on the end of one of those speeches."