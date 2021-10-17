Retired Atlantic County health leader saw it all in 40 years

She soon went back to school at Atlantic Cape Community College and got her nursing license in 1980, to combine her skills as a health inspector and nurse. She worked for a time as a nurse at Burdette Tomlin Hospital, now Cape Regional Medical Center.

"Then HIV started unfolding. At first it was difficult to get a handle on, called a 'fever of unknown origin,'" Diamond said. "Then we discovered it was a blood borne pathogen, and we had to take universal precautions to be more protective."

In the mid-80s she went to Temple University to get her masters' degree, necessary to hold a public health officer license, she said. Since then she has continued to take post graduate classes at Temple, to keep current in the field.

She became deputy health officer in 1989 and health officer in 2004, upon the retirement of former Public Health Officer Tracye McArdle.

Diamond said the county got a grant in the mid-80s to provide screening for people who might have been exposed to HIV, providing blood tests in Atlantic City."

Education on preventing exposure to HIV became a big part of her job for years, Diamond said, stressing she worked with a variety of of health professionals from AtlantiCare, the state health department, and others.