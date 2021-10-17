Retired Atlantic County health leader saw it all in 40 years

Over more than 40 years in the public health field in Atlantic County, Patricia Diamond worked on everything from HIV/AIDS to the delta variant of COVID-19.
Diamond, of Northfield, started as a sanitary inspector and rose through the ranks to become the health officer, then also the head of the county's Department of Human Services for the past 11 years. She retired Oct. 1.
"She helped guide the county through H1N1, bio-terrorism concerns, flu supply shortages, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," County Executive Dennis Levinson said Tuesday. "Pat was always knowledgeable and accessible while maintaining a calm demeanor in the face of some trying circumstances."
As Human Services department head, Diamond oversaw Meadowview Nursing Home, the Animal Shelter, Substance Abuse Services and Intergenerational Support Services as well as the division of Public Health, Levinson said.
Diamond started out in public health in about 1975 with a job as a sanitary inspector in Cape May County, where she had interned as a college student at then-Trenton State College. She is also a proud graduate of Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, Camden County.
Soon after getting that initial full-time job, Legionnaires disease hit in Philadelphia and Swine flu hit the nation, she said.
"That was my first exposure to a potential pandemic," Diamond said of Swine flu. "I had just started working and we were ramping up for mass vaccination for swine flu."
She soon went back to school at Atlantic Cape Community College and got her nursing license in 1980, to combine her skills as a health inspector and nurse. She worked for a time as a nurse at Burdette Tomlin Hospital, now Cape Regional Medical Center.
"Then HIV started unfolding. At first it was difficult to get a handle on, called a 'fever of unknown origin,'" Diamond said. "Then we discovered it was a blood borne pathogen, and we had to take universal precautions to be more protective."
In the mid-80s she went to Temple University to get her masters' degree, necessary to hold a public health officer license, she said. Since then she has continued to take post graduate classes at Temple, to keep current in the field.
She became deputy health officer in 1989 and health officer in 2004, upon the retirement of former Public Health Officer Tracye McArdle.
Diamond said the county got a grant in the mid-80s to provide screening for people who might have been exposed to HIV, providing blood tests in Atlantic City."
Education on preventing exposure to HIV became a big part of her job for years, Diamond said, stressing she worked with a variety of of health professionals from AtlantiCare, the state health department, and others.
"You come across a lot of different diseases through the years," Diamond said. "We had HIV, but as an offshoot we also had an increase in tuberculosis in the early 1990s associated with opportunistic infections taking hold of people with HIV."
The anthrax scare that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks brought attention to the need for more disease surveillance, Diamond said.
"That put in place a surveillance and notification system so if anything unusual happened, we would receive alerts from the state department of health and CDC, (for us) to get to doctor offices, to our partners, to be on alert," Diamond said. "That continues now."
In 2005 she helped develop the county's Medical Reserve Corps, another offshoot of anthrax, she said.
"It's been an ongoing volunteer organization, we actually see them manning our COVID-19 clinics, they were active at the (vaccine) megasite in Altantic City," Diamond said.
The volunteers include retired or working nurses, doctors, pharmacists, and others, she said.
In 2009 there was a shift in the influenza strain discovered in Mexico, which reported it was still seeing flu in April of that year, Diamond said.
It was an H1N1 flu, which is considered more dangerous than most strains.
"The plan was we would have inoculations in the fall," Diamond said. "It really hit children, teens and pregnant women, not older people."
So a special vaccine was added to the flu vaccine, she said. Drug companies developed it in time, but couldn't produce enough of it.
"We had to greatly restrict it to age groups most vulnerable," Diamond said.
"There's always a curve ball," Diamond said of working in the field. "You have to prepare for that in public health, which makes it interesting."
Diamond stayed in the job to help out longer than she had planned because of COVID-19, she said, and unfortunately lost a brother to the pandemic just before he could get his vaccine.
Diamond's brother Ed Diamond, of Mount Laurel, was scheduled for a protective shot, but COVID killed him in January, she said.
He wasn't one to share his age, but he was old enough to be on Medicare, she said. He was also still working full time, an athletic nonsmoker with no serious health issues.
"This disease can unexpectedly be very serious," Diamond said. "It seems to be able to find a person’s vulnerabilities."
Diamond said the family misses him terribly.
"He was really a very vibrant person. We missed him on the beach this summer. He was the patriarch of our siblings."
Kara Janson, who has a master's degree in health education, has been named Acting Division of Public Health Director. Janson has worked for the county for 10 years and will soon take the test for her health officer's license, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.
Diamond calls Atlantic County "the big apple of public health — if you can make it there you can make it anywhere."
The county has a university, tourists, migrant farms, casinos, beaches and more, Diamond said. That's a much richer mix than most counties have, and the makeup of the population is diverse.
She plans to remain living in the county, go to the beach more and do all the fun things she wasn't able to do while working.
"I'll also read and keep my hands in public health," Diamond said.
When asked if she will join the Medical Reserve Corps, a group of volunteer medical professionals she helped organize, she had a quick answer.
"I'm in it now," Diamond said. She will help in vaccination clinics, she said.
