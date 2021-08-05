Retired Atlantic City police sergeant dies in Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
About 11:45 a.m., Egg Harbor Township police responded to an accident near Zion Road and Central Avenue in the Bargaintown section of the township involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck, police said in a news release.
A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Joseph Falcone, 54, of EHT, was traveling west on Zion when a 2012 Ford F-450 operated by William Wellington, 39, of EHT, attempted to make a left turn onto Central, police said. Wellington's truck crossed in front of the path of Falcone's motorcycle, and the two crashed.
Falcone suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else involved in the accident was injured.
Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair confirmed Falcone had worked for the department.
"The men and women of the Atlantic City Police Department mourn the loss of retired Sergeant Joseph Falcone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Stacey, an Atlantic City police sergeant, and their children," the Police Department said in a statement on social media.
Zion Road was shut down for nearly three hours between Old Zion and Bargaintown roads, and traffic was detoured so the crash could be investigated and the road cleared.
Police are investigating. No charges have been issued.
On Sept. 8, 2017, Falcone pulled a man to safety from the ledge of the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage. The man was threatening to commit suicide. Falcone talked to the man for nearly two hours and was able to pull him off the ledge, police said at the time.
Falcone was honored in 2018 with the Valor Award at the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties' 33rd annual Memorial Service and Brunch.
