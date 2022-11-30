Retired Atlantic City police officer kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police officer fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday night.

Township police were dispatched to the home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, on Ogden Road for a welfare check around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, where they found her and William W. Beattie, 47, of Landisville, dead inside, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators determined Beattie forced his way into Gatier's home, fatally shooting her before committing suicide, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Beattie was forced to retire in February 2010 after an "accidental disability," according to state records.

The police department's spokesperson, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

During his time on the force Beattie was one of four city police officer accused of using excessive force during the arrest of an Ocean County man in 2006.

Gregory Ferrentino, of Toms River, sued both Beattie and the department over the use of excessive force during his arrest.

A federal grand jury cleared the officers of wrongdoing in 2012, while a civil lawsuit filed by Ferrentino was eventually dismissed.

Beattie's last listed salary as an Atlantic City police officer was $94,296. He was making $5,438.19 in pension allowances from his retirement, state records say.

The local Policemen’s Benevolent Association and the Atlantic City Police Superior Officers Association sued the city on Beattie's behalf in 2010, demanding he and two other officers be paid their retirement payout.

Anyone with additional information about the murder-suicide is asked to contact Gloucester County Detective Brandon Cohen, at 856-384-5524, or Deptford Township Detective Robert Jones, at 856-845-6300.