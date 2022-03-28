Retired Admiral Kevin Sweeney to discuss war in Ukraine with Hughes Center panel

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retired Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney, a former chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and the U.S. response in a live one-hour presentation April 6.
"A Conversation with Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney," is sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and The Press of Atlantic City.
The event will be held over Zoom at 4:30 p.m. April 6.
Other panelists include John Froonjian, executive director of Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, and Buzz Keough, executive editor of The Press of Atlantic City.
Sweeney is a highly respected national security expert with decades of leadership experience both in and out of government.
He was the primary advisor to Mattis across the full spectrum of national security issues, from great power competition to counterterrorism missions. He oversaw the Department of Defense’s strategic initiatives and daily operations around the world. Sweeney served more than 32 years as a Surface Warfare Officer before retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2014.
He also is founder and principal of KSweeney Consulting, LLC, a national security consulting firm, and a Senior Advisor at both McKinsey & Company and The Roosevelt Group. Sweeney serves on the Board of Directors for Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, among service with other boards and organizations.
There will be no live audience. To participate in the Zoom event, register at stockton.edu/hughes-center. The discussion will also be streamed via YouTube Live on both the Hughes Center website and The Press of Atlantic City website. The program will be archived by the Hughes Center for future viewing.
The public is invited to suggest topics or pose questions for Sweeney. Questions should be sent to wkeough@pressofac.com prior to the live event.
