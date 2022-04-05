Retired Adm. Kevin Sweeney to discuss war in Ukraine with Hughes Center panel on Wednesday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retired Rear Adm. Kevin Sweeney, a former chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and the U.S. response in a one-hour presentation April 6.

“A Conversation with Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney,” is sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and The Press of Atlantic City.

The event will be held over Zoom at 4:30 p.m. April 6.

Other panelists include John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center, and Buzz Keough, executive editor of The Press of Atlantic City.

Sweeney is a highly respected national security expert with decades of leadership experience both in and out of government.

Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation amid drop in demand TRENTON — Gas prices dipped again in New Jersey and around the country amid a drop in demand…

He was the primary adviser to Mattis across the full spectrum of national security issues, from great power competition to counterterrorism missions. He oversaw the Department of Defense’s strategic initiatives and daily operations around the world. Sweeney served more than 32 years as a surface warfare officer before retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2014.

He also is founder and principal of KSweeney Consulting LLC, a national security consulting firm, and a senior adviser at McKinsey & Company and The Roosevelt Group. Sweeney serves on the Board of Directors for Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, among service with other boards and organizations.

There will be no live audience. To participate in the event, register at stockton.edu/hughes-center. The discussion also will be streamed via YouTube Live on both the Hughes Center website and The Press of Atlantic City website. The program will be archived by the Hughes Center for future viewing.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.