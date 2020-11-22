Retailers get creative to enhance holiday shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

While she can’t control crowds on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — a day founded in 2010 and celebrated the Saturday after Thanksgiving to support small businesses and communities — she can make sure shoppers can socially distance while in her stores.

“I can’t really stand outside and say, ‘Move back,’ because then you have a tendency to cause a riot,” she said. “I just want everybody to be safe.”

Tony Coppola, Fran’s son and vice president of operations for the village, believes online shopping platforms will have the best year ever, and hopes that if the weather holds up, shopping crowds will increase at the village as the holidays approach.

He said small business owners are in a unique situation because they can adapt more easily. There is no corporate chain of command they need to go through to change something in their store.

“You walk into one of these stores, and 90% of the time you’re talking to the owner,” he said. “It’s not some corporation. We have an idea lying in bed last night, and today we’re implementing it in our store. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, back to the drawing board.”