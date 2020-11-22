Retailers get creative to enhance holiday shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

With COVID-19 cases surging, large and small retailers alike are getting creative to better serve customers during the holiday shopping season.
Many local retailers, who had a successful fall, believe they’ll also have a lucrative holiday season, hoping people will want to get out of the house.
For some, that big season will depend on stores being able to to make enough changes to make shoppers feel safe. Businesses with outdoor features are seeing a natural bump in traffic.
“Last weekend, I walked out and I thought it was a festival. There were hundreds of people everywhere,” said Fran Coppola, co-owner of Historic Smithville Village in Galloway Township.
Coppola, who owns multiple stores in the village, believes Black Friday crowds will be larger this year due to people wanting a sense of normalcy after a tumultuous year. A perk of shopping in person, she said, is knowing you’ll get a complete product, explaining there can be many mishaps with online shopping.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Each of the 10 breweries in Cape May County has its own approach, bot…
“I think people have had it with that this year,” she said. “And can you imagine what it’s going to be like this year shipping stuff?
“People want to shop where it’s safe, where it’s open,” she added. “It’s open here. It’s not like they’re in a mall. We’re only allowing a certain amount of people in the store. It’s frustrating because folks gather and sometimes they’re waiting to get into the stores. That worries me because I know they’re going to leave.”
While she can’t control crowds on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — a day founded in 2010 and celebrated the Saturday after Thanksgiving to support small businesses and communities — she can make sure shoppers can socially distance while in her stores.
“I can’t really stand outside and say, ‘Move back,’ because then you have a tendency to cause a riot,” she said. “I just want everybody to be safe.”
Tony Coppola, Fran’s son and vice president of operations for the village, believes online shopping platforms will have the best year ever, and hopes that if the weather holds up, shopping crowds will increase at the village as the holidays approach.
NEW YORK — Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don’t try to sit on his lap.
He said small business owners are in a unique situation because they can adapt more easily. There is no corporate chain of command they need to go through to change something in their store.
“You walk into one of these stores, and 90% of the time you’re talking to the owner,” he said. “It’s not some corporation. We have an idea lying in bed last night, and today we’re implementing it in our store. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, back to the drawing board.”
Over on the Village Greene side of the village, Tracy Walsh, daughter of Ed and Wendie Fitzgerald — the owners of Village Greene — and the innkeeper at the Colonial Inn, said the best part of Smithville being outside is it lends itself to comfort.
“You can almost remove the masks for a couple of seconds and be well more than 6 feet from another person,” she said.
Some shop employees at the Washington Street Mall in Cape May feel the same about holiday shopping as they too have seen a spike in sales in recent months.
Support Local Journalism
PLEASANTVILLE — Drew Murphy’s dedication to playing bass guitar in various metal bands over …
“I don’t think (the virus) is going to stop people from coming,” said Alicia Dipaolo, manager of Madame Port’s gift store.
Throughout the pandemic, Madame Port’s ramped up its social media presence, which Dipaolo said was successful, as customers saw items on Instagram or Facebook and called in to place orders.
“We’re definitely making it a point to post more now,” she said.
She is hopeful the store will see more in-store and online sales this holiday season after a successful fall.
“Fortunately, we’re in an outdoor pedestrian mall,” she said. “I think less people are going to want to be going into the big malls, which is indoors completely.”
Eleanora L. Cheney, 97, of Marlton, formerly of Haddonfield, an educator and a philanthropis…
Big box stores are making changes, too. Retailers like Target and Walmart are implementing more safety protocols and offering Black Friday deals throughout November in hopes shoppers will take advantage of deals before the busy shopping day.
“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.
Target is offering contactless payment, shopping reservations and opportunities for shoppers to skip the checkout line as employees can ring up customers anywhere inside the store.
At Walmart, which opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, store associates will give sanitized shopping carts to each customer upon entry and health ambassadors will be stationed at store entrances to remind shoppers of safety protocols.
“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates.”
In Atlantic City, Tanger Outlets The Walk is taking extra safety measures as well. Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and limit capacity inside.
“It’s going to be different than previous years, obviously,” said Donna Danielson, general manager of The Walk. “We’re just dedicated to keeping our shoppers safe. This year, we’re starting our holiday shopping season a little early.”
Like big box retailers, stores at The Walk are offering Black Friday deals throughout November. The Walk also is offering virtual shopping to customers. Customers can go to The Walk’s website and tell Tanger employees about an item for which they’re looking. The employee will then go to the store and take photos of the item or FaceTime chat with the customer to show the product and answer any questions. The item can then be put on hold, shipped or be picked up curbside.
“We’re always trying to evolve to better assist our customers,” Danielson said. “This is just one enhancement that we’ve come up with.”
And it’s been successful, she said. Virtual shopping was rolled out in June, when retailers reopened in New Jersey, but Danielson said it’s a concept that will be available even after the pandemic is over.
“I know people are a little nervous to come out, but we’re trying to help customers in the best way possible,” she said.
112318_nws_shopping
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
112418_nws_blackfriday (13)
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday
112418_nws_blackfriday (17)
112418_nws_blackfriday (18)
112418_nws_blackfriday (16)
112418_nws_blackfriday (11)
112418_nws_blackfriday (10)
112418_nws_blackfriday (9)
112418_nws_blackfriday (15)
112418_nws_blackfriday (14)
112318_nws_shopping
112318_nws_shopping
112318_nws_shopping
112318_nws_shopping
112318_nws_shopping
112318_nws_shopping
112318_nws_shopping
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.