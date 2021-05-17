Retail workers union praise Gov. Murphy for upholding mask mandate

Gov. Phil Murphy's action to uphold the mask mandate in indoor public spaces has been applauded by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW,) a union that represents 52,000 frontline workers in New Jersey.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines that allow fully vaccinated people to go without a mask in most settings.
UFCW has criticized the new guidance and said it will force retail workers in New Jersey and across the country to become the "vaccination police."
“New Jersey frontline grocery workers have put their lives on the line daily to make sure families have the food they need during this pandemic," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a prepared statement. "Governor Murphy is showing the leadership New Jersey workers and families need by putting public health and safety first and keeping the state’s mask mandate in place."
Like UFCW, Murphy and other state health officials believe dropping the mask mandate in public spaces such as supermarkets and hardware stores would be unfair to the workers.
“If you’re in ShopRite, in a hardware store, we can’t put the burden on the guy or gal working there to try to be the arbiter of who is vaccinated and who is not,” Murphy said Friday during a vaccination event in East Orange, Essex County.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige is also holding on to the mask mandate for the same reasons.
“We are unable to determine who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated,” Ige said. “The best mitigation measure is for everyone to wear a mask.”
UFCW is calling for more states to follow in New Jersey and Hawaii's footsteps.
“While vaccinations are helping us slow the spread of COVID, the pandemic is far from over and we cannot let our guard down," Perrone said. "As the union for frontline food and retail workers in New Jersey and across the country, UFCW is calling on governors to follow the lead of states like New Jersey and Hawaii that are doing the right thing by keeping these life-saving mask mandates in place as we work to vaccinate the millions of Americans still at risk as this pandemic continues.”
Fully vaccinated New Jerseyans don't need to wear face masks in private indoor and outdoor spaces, Murphy said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
