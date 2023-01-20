Resurfacing project to begin next week on Dias Creek Road in Cape May Court House

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — County officials announced Friday the start of a resurfacing project on Dias Creek Road.

The project from Galloping Way Drive to Route 47 will begin Monday with the installation of drainage improvements in the vicinity of Pine Ridge Road and will continue west toward Route 47.

Once that section is complete, the contractor will install drainage improvements heading east toward Galloping Way Drive.

During the initial installations near Pine Ridge Road and westward, Dias Creek Road will be closed to through traffic from Route 47 east to Springers Mill Road. Traffic wishing to access Dias Creek Road from Route 47 will be detoured to Springers Mill Road and head east to Dias Creek Road.

Dias Creek Road will remain open to through traffic from Mechanic Street to Springers Mill Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Springers Mill Road toward Route 47.

All residents will have access to their homes at all times, officials said. School buses, emergency vehicles and trash trucks will be able to enter the work zone. All motorists entering the work zone should proceed with caution and expect delays.