Results of Ocean City’s 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest

Results of Ocean City's 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest

The People’s Choice Award winner — the Schatzman home at 29th Street and Bay Avenue — received more than 600 likes on Facebook.

 Doug Bergen, provided

Ocean City held its 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest this holiday season, with 39 entries. Winners were announced Monday.

The Schatzman home on Bay Avenue received the People’s Choice Award, with more than 600 likes on Facebook. All winners can be found at ocnj.us/HolidayHouseDecorating.

