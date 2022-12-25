Results of Ocean City’s 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest

Ocean City held its 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest this holiday season, with 39 entries. Winners were announced Monday.
The Schatzman home on Bay Avenue received the People’s Choice Award, with more than 600 likes on Facebook. All winners can be found at ocnj.us/HolidayHouseDecorating.
