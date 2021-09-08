Results of 2020 Atlantic County commissioner race finally final

Assignment Judge Julio Mendez accepted the results of a recount in the 2020 at-large Atlantic County commissioners race Wednesday, and ordered the county clerk to change the official vote to reflect the recount.
It was the last step in a long process involving a challenge of the results, partial recounts by the Atlantic County Board of Elections, lawsuits and appeals, and finally the board's full recount that upheld the election of incumbent Republican John Risley over challenger Celeste Fernandez, a Democrat.
"Petitioner Fernandez received 66,659 votes and Candidate Risley received 66,991 votes, a difference of 332 votes," Mendez wrote.
After a full recount of more than 140,000 paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots, Risley's margin of victory narrowed from 381 to 332.
"There are over 1,100 votes that were added because the Board of Elections was forced to hand-count these ballots," Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said Wednesday. "For this upcoming election, the board needs to establish protocols to hand-count overvotes and undervotes. This can't happen again."
The top vote-getter in the contest between four candidates for two open seats was Atlantic County Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, and in fourth place was Somers Point Republican Councilman James Toto.
The difference between Fernandez and Risley was just 0.03% of the ballots cast in the race, leading Fernandez to request a full recount. She got it after appealing Mendez's original order to conduct a partial recount.
In addition to running all ballots back through an electronic scanning machine, the recount involved the four-member Board of Elections physically examining thousands of ballots spit out by the machine as containing more than 20,000 over- or undervotes in the race.
Overvotes happen when the scanner determines votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by an unrelated fold or mark.
Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot, not using the right color ink or circling a candidate’s name rather than filling in the bubble next to the name.
In both cases, no vote is recorded by the scanner.
Fernandez gained 45 votes from ballots the machine had misidentified as overvotes, and 568 from ballots misidentified as undervotes, Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson has said.
Risley gained 32 from mistaken overvotes and 532 from mistaken undervotes, Caterson said.
Caterson has also said in every case it was voter error and failure to follow directions that resulted in the machine not properly counting the votes that were eventually tabulated. For example, voters didn't use the right color ink, checked bubbles or circled names rather than filling bubbles in fully.
Suleiman said the scanners should be set to pick up marks other than fully filled in bubbles.
"Lynn Caterson's attempt to blame problems counting undervotes and overvotes on 'voter error' was thwarted by Celeste Fernandez successfully pursuing a court-ordered recount," Suleiman said, because the voters' intent was clear on more than 1,000 otherwise uncounted ballots.
The board, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, in the end agreed on every ballot reviewed.
Fernandez is again running for at-large commissioner in this year’s general election, against incumbent Republican and former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles.
