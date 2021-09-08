Results of 2020 Atlantic County commissioner race finally final

The difference between Fernandez and Risley was just 0.03% of the ballots cast in the race, leading Fernandez to request a full recount. She got it after appealing Mendez's original order to conduct a partial recount.

In addition to running all ballots back through an electronic scanning machine, the recount involved the four-member Board of Elections physically examining thousands of ballots spit out by the machine as containing more than 20,000 over- or undervotes in the race.

Overvotes happen when the scanner determines votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by an unrelated fold or mark.

Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot, not using the right color ink or circling a candidate’s name rather than filling in the bubble next to the name.

In both cases, no vote is recorded by the scanner.

Fernandez gained 45 votes from ballots the machine had misidentified as overvotes, and 568 from ballots misidentified as undervotes, Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson has said.