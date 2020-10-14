Restaurants fear holiday revenue loss if second COVID-19 wave hits

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — While restaurants were finally allowed to reopen indoors at 25% capacity in September, the question of when that percentage will be increased looms in every restaurant owner’s mind as we head deeper into fall.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, we’re just not there yet.

“I hope at the right time we can continue ratcheting it up,” Murphy said of indoor dining during a COVID-19 briefing last week.

The state has seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks, but the governor said it’s not due to indoor dining. Still, though, he said he’s not yet ready to move that needle. The state Department of Health even said it’s anticipating a second wave of the virus as temperatures continue to fall.

If things stay the way they are, the owners at Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in the township are afraid they may not survive the winter without federal or state assistance.

“That would be pretty devastating,” said Tom Harris, a co-owner of the restaurant. “After what everyone went through, I think a lot more businesses would end up folding. Takeout is maybe 2% of business; a lot of businesses cannot survive with takeout only.”