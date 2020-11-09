Restaurants, casinos ordered to close indoor dining after 10 p.m. each night starting Thursday

Residents need to shake off the “pandemic fatigue,” Murphy said, before announcing another new restriction - that all interstate games and tournaments for indoor youth sports are prohibited.

“It is simply not safe for teams to be crossing state lines at this time to participate in indoor competitions," he said.

Murphy's order was met with angst and disappointment by some business owners and organizations in South Jersey.

"I'm sick to my stomach," said John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern and the Atlantic County representative on the New Jersey Licensed Beverage Association. "Anybody who wears the same shoes I wear is nervous and mentally irate at the decisions because it does make sense."

Exadaktilos said small business owners were being punished and added that he has already told his 27 staff members to file for partial unemployment.

"Atlantic City is going to lose the little charm and hospitality that we have left," he said. "What are we doing?"

The Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey questioned why Murphy's order applies statewide, when the data shows that certain parts of New Jersey have been less affected than others.