ATLANTIC CITY — Kelsey Grammer did a pretty good job showing his love for the resort Friday.

The actor, best known as TV's Frasier, helped unlock the ocean in the early afternoon and kick off Memorial Day weekend at Resorts Casino Hotel later in the evening.

"I just wanna say, I love ya, so let's dance!" Grammer told the crowd of more than a thousand people.

The crowd was waiting anxiously for 5,000 beach balls and inflatables, which were suspended about 15 feet above the Boardwalk, to drop. It's a ceremonious beginning to the summer.

The festivities at Resorts, which was celebrating its 45th anniversary, kicked off at noon with music from MC Bacardi Ardi and DJ Gary, who performed throughout the day. They were joined at noon by the Atlantic City High School Drumline. Many more musical guests, including the funk cover band SideStory, joined the festivities.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. held the annual Opening of the Sea ceremony, joined by Grammer.

Before the ceremony, Small spoke to a crowd in front of Resorts on the Boardwalk.

"It is my pleasure and honor today to officially unlock the ocean and let the world know that the famous Atlantic City beach is open for business," Small said. "And more importantly, the great City of Atlantic City is ready to welcome all the tourists here to show the world that we are the best in the hospitality industry."

Small wished everyone "a happy, safe and healthy summer season." He then presented Grammer with a key to the city.

Grammer told the crowd he had been coming to Atlantic City since he was 5 years old.

"I walked on this Boardwalk with my grandmother and my grandfather," Grammer recounted. "I once said — my grandmother would repeat this story all the time — in my little blazer and my little flannel slacks and my little penny loafers. I stuck my hands in my pocket and said, 'Damn, I love Atlantic City.' I still do. It's one of the greatest places in the world. ... And if my family were alive today they would be beaming, smiling from ear to ear, to get the key to this city."

Wearing red, white and blue swim trunks, Small plunged an oversized key into the edge of the ocean and turned it to "unlock" the sea for the summer.

Small then climbed into an Atlantic City Beach Patrol boat and was rowed out into the shallow surf, where he threw a flowered wreath into the water. The crowd that gathered cheered with each wave the lifeguards rowed over, until they passed the breaking point.

Greg Dolan, Ciara Fiorello and Bridget Hammer, all from Long Island, New York, were patiently waiting with their drinks for the ball drop. The group was in town for this weekend's Adjacent Festival, which will be held Saturday and Sunday about a half mile down beach.

The group had never been to Resorts' ball drop before, and they called it a great way to kick off their Memorial Day weekend, which will be filled with music and dancing at the festival.

"This has been great," said Fiorello, 40. "Great turnout, and the drinks have been fun nearby."

In the minutes before the ball drop, a disco-themed flash mob broke out. Resorts President and CEO Mark Giannantonio then greeted the crowd, before a countdown to the ball drop, which was led by Grammer.

The crowd counted down from 12, and as the inflatables fell, hundreds of people scrambled to grab as many as they could. Others whacked beach balls back into the air, while the singing and dancing continued.

Robert Cintron, 69, and his wife, Maribel, 64, of Burlington Township, had their arms full with several beach balls. The couple frequents Atlantic City and absolutely loved Friday's event.

"This was such a good time, man. I love it!" Robert Cintron said. "We're here the whole weekend until Monday.

Tiffany Fray, 46, and her husband, Ludwig, 54, of Brooklyn, New York, were having fun taking pictures along the Boardwalk. The Frays also brandished their bounty of beach balls.

"This was fantastic, a lot of fun," Tiffany Fray said. "I loved the ball drop, and I loved the band (SideStory). I'm a '70s baby."

The couple plans to visit Steel Pier, check out the Absecon Lighthouse and gamble at the casinos a little bit.

"This is awesome. You have the beach right here, the amusement park, the drinks over here, and you can win some money to make it much better," she said.

GALLERY: Resorts' annual ball drop