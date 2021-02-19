 Skip to main content
Resorts CEO Giannantonio appointed chair of Stockton gaming board
Resorts CEO Giannantonio appointed chair of Stockton gaming board

Hughes Center Honors (10)

Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, accepts the 2019 Excellence in Civic Engagement Award during the Hughes Center Honors ceremony in November 2019.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, was appointed chair of the advisory board of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University on Thursday.

Giannantonio has been a member of the board of LIGHT, which is part of Stockton’s School of Business, since 2010, according to a news release from the university.

His experience as a CEO and his status as a Stockton alumnus make him uniquely qualified to lead the board, said Alphonso Ogbuehi, dean of the School of Business.

Giannantonio said he is looking forward to working with the board and Stockton’s faculty in advancing public policy regarding the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries in New Jersey, particularly as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LIGHT board conducts industry research, sponsors seminars and training classes, interacts with the business community and draws from the perspectives of more than 30 industry leaders to promote its mission of contributing to the economic vitality of the Atlantic City region and New Jersey, according to the release.

Giannantonio succeeds former Press of Atlantic City Publisher Mark Blum, who is now director of business operations at The Buffalo News.

“I know that Mark Giannantonio, who is one of the most passionate and capable people that I met in Atlantic City, will make a positive difference as your new chair,” Blum said.

022021_nws_giannantonio

GIANNANTONIO

 Stockton University / provided
Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Related to this story

