Resorts casino to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ATLANTIC CITY — Resorts Hotel Casino will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend.
From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, vaccinations will be administered in the Ocean Ballroom at the casino at 1133 Boardwalk.
The clinic is open to unvaccinated guests, the general public, Resorts employees and their eligible family members.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older, with no appointment necessary.
All vaccines will be administered by AtlantiCare staff.
Molly Shelly
