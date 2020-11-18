Resorts casino teams up with Knife & Fork restaurant owners for new dining concept

ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the city's most iconic restaurants are partnering with the city's first casino to introduce a new dining concept next year.

Resorts Casino Hotel announced Wednesday that the owners of the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House will introduce a new dining concept in the spring. The new concept will take the place of Gallagher's Steak House and Gallagher's Burger Bar, both of which will close Jan. 1.

"This concept will provide a dining experience to our valued guests that is very unique from what we currently offer, and will be a perfect addition to Resorts’ winning amenities," said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel.

The yet-to-be-named concept will feature a classic steakhouse, raw bar and live entertainment, according to a news release.

"We are excited to embark on this project with Resorts," said Frank Dougherty, owner of both Knife & Fork Inn and Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City. "Resorts shares our commitment to preserving the history and ensuring the success of Atlantic City, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership on this new dining concept."