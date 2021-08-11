Resist urge to get creative on vote-by-mail ballots; machines will miss the point

MAYS LANDING — It was clear from some of the hundreds of vote-by-mail ballots reviewed Tuesday night by the Atlantic County Board of Elections that many voters tried to express themselves creatively while voting.
And in so doing, they inadvertently made sure their votes wouldn’t count.
It was one of the strongest messages that came out of the painstaking process, as the board started examining each overvote identified by scanner after recounting about 134,000 ballots.
Overvotes happen when the scanner finds votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can also be mistakenly caused by a fold or mark on the paper. And sometimes, as in this case, by negative comments made about a political party the voter doesn’t like.
Each vote took at least a minute to deal with, as a staff member set it up on an overhead projector visible to the Zoom audience, the board looked at it, motions were made to accept or reject votes, and a vote was taken.
On one ballot, the entire slate of Republican candidates had been blacked out — painted over by what looked like a black Sharpie pen. And all the bubbles next to Democratic candidates were carefully filled in.
The human eye could see the voter meant to vote Democratic, but the machine that reads the ballot interpreted the Sharpie covering the one slate as voting for all the Republicans as well. So none of the votes counted, until Tuesday night.
“Move to accept votes for Fernandez and Fitzpatrick,” board Chair Lynn Caterson said, and the board voted to accept them. It was one of hundreds examined in the three-hour meeting.
The board is only looking at votes cast in the at-large Atlantic County commissioner race in which four candidates vied for two seats. A scanner has identified an estimated 20,000 undervotes and close to 1,000 overvotes in that race.
Undervotes happen when the scanner says a ballot contains no vote in a particular race, and can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot.
In both cases, no vote is recorded by the machine.
The certified election results last fall showed incumbent Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick had the highest vote count, getting about 1,200 more than second-place winner and incumbent John Risley, a Republican. Fitzpatrick and Risley were certified the winners and have been in the seats.
The lowest vote getter was Somers Point councilman James Toto, a Republican.
But Democrat Celeste Fernandez was just 381 votes behind Risley, which was a difference of just 0.03%, so she sued to force a total recount and won.
And that’s why the four board members were starting to look at each ballot spit out by the scanner as containing an overvote. Assignment Judge Julio Mendez ordered all overvotes must be individually examined by the board.
The board will also meet Friday at 5:30 p.m. and has scheduled meetings on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week to continue the recount.
The board can look at and vote on undervotes in groups, the judge ruled, so handling them should be less time consuming.
“The instructions are right on the ballot,” Caterson said, sighing, as one overvote ballot after another appeared with three or four candidates chosen instead of two. The board then agreed not to count any of those votes.
In other cases, however, voters filled in the bubble for three, but then X’d out one, clearly indicating a change of mind. The commissioners then voted to accept what they took to be the voter’s intent.
“If you are voting in a machine, it wouldn’t allow you to vote for too many,” Caterson said Wednesday. “If you make a mistake and are reviewing your votes, you can change it (before pushing the button).”
In some cases, people had circled candidates’ names or circled their bubbles rather than filling them in, and the board agreed to count their votes. The additional votes seemed to be spread out fairly evenly among the four candidates.
The two Democrats and two Republicans agreed on every ballot they examined but one, which will go to a judge unless they can agree before the end of the recount. By law, boards of elections must have equal numbers of each major party.
In that case, someone had put a line through the bubbles for all the Democratic candidates, but carefully filled out the bubbles for Risley and Toto.
Some voters wrote little notes to explain their change of mind, which would normally never be seen by a human eye. Total recounts are unusual events.
“It was all voter error,” Caterson said.
