Resist urge to get creative on vote-by-mail ballots; machines will miss the point

Atlantic County commission do-over vote set for Nov. 2 EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Voters last year waited days for the presidential election to be calle…

The board will also meet Friday at 5:30 p.m. and has scheduled meetings on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week to continue the recount.

The board can look at and vote on undervotes in groups, the judge ruled, so handling them should be less time consuming.

“The instructions are right on the ballot,” Caterson said, sighing, as one overvote ballot after another appeared with three or four candidates chosen instead of two. The board then agreed not to count any of those votes.

In other cases, however, voters filled in the bubble for three, but then X’d out one, clearly indicating a change of mind. The commissioners then voted to accept what they took to be the voter’s intent.

“If you are voting in a machine, it wouldn’t allow you to vote for too many,” Caterson said Wednesday. “If you make a mistake and are reviewing your votes, you can change it (before pushing the button).”

In some cases, people had circled candidates’ names or circled their bubbles rather than filling them in, and the board agreed to count their votes. The additional votes seemed to be spread out fairly evenly among the four candidates.