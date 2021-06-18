Resilient NJ program, Atlantic County residents plan climate change mitigation

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection took the first steps this week toward engaging residents in coastal Atlantic County communities for input developing a plan to better defend at-risk areas against storms.
The Resilient NJ program met with local stakeholders to define a mission statement for how the Atlantic County Coastal Region — defined as Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Pleasantville, Linwood and Northfield — should respond to climate change. The program is under the direction of the DEP’s Climate & Flood Resilience Program.
“New Jersey will look and feel different over time. ... This Resilient NJ planning work will help determine what we are going to do and what our communities will look like here,” said David Rosenblatt, chief resilience officer for the state.
The program is being funded by the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act of 2013, which gave New Jersey $15 million for placing fifth in the National Disaster Resilience Competition. Of that $15 million, $10 million funded Resilient NJ.
The plan seeks to determine how the DEP should handle short-term challenges, such as debris removal, emergency communications and shelters during natural disasters, as well as long-term issues like helping barrier island communities stay ahead of sea level rise from climate change. Resilient NJ notes that the Atlantic County Coastal Region has some of the most economically distressed communities in the state, and infrastructure improvements without increasing property taxes is an added pressure.
“It’s getting hard to maintain a working income, and housing prices have increased due to speculation,” said Bill Cesanek, who helped lead the meeting.
Overall there are four coastal regions in New Jersey, including, in the southern part of the state, the Atlantic and another centered on Long Beach Island.
In the spring, the state released a New Jersey Climate Change Resilience Strategy, which touted a plan to mitigate the effects of climate change. One of its recommendations was that all new construction built in coastal zones be able to withstand roughly 5 feet of sea level rise by 2100. Some local governments and stakeholders have objected to the higher building requirements needed to meet that threshold, saying there is only a 17% likelihood of that great an increase in seas and that costs of building to that standard are too much to bear.
Other ideas listed in the plan include using natural features to stabilize the coastline and incentivizing residents to move to less flood-prone areas.
“No single action can address all climate risk. We need a set of actions that are grouped together,” said Jonathan Carey, a program leader for Resilient NJ.
At one point during the session, Alyssa Curran, senior consultant with WSP USA, which is working with Resilient NJ, asked the public, “What does resilience mean to you?” Attendees gave answers such as “recovering quickly, bouncing back quickly and strength through appropriate planning.”
Another question, “What services, improvements and technologies do you see your community benefiting from in the future?” generated responses such as “recycling” and “forefront of the renewable energy era,” Carey said.
The listening session is part of an 18-month training process that will culminate with a regional resilience and adaptation plan, which will go out in winter 2021-22 or spring 2022. The next step in the process is to present the results of the public session to local leaders and to lean on their expertise to highlight what is most important to the Atlantic County Coastal Region.
In the near future, Resilient NJ will crowdsource a map that will allow locals to comment on areas of concern, particularly when it comes to flooding. Visit resilientnj-accr.com for more information.
