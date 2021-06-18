Resilient NJ program, Atlantic County residents plan climate change mitigation

+3 Murphy administration announces plan to combat climate change WOODBRIDGE — On Earth Day, the Murphy administration released the first draft of the state C…

“It’s getting hard to maintain a working income, and housing prices have increased due to speculation,” said Bill Cesanek, who helped lead the meeting.

Overall there are four coastal regions in New Jersey, including, in the southern part of the state, the Atlantic and another centered on Long Beach Island.

In the spring, the state released a New Jersey Climate Change Resilience Strategy, which touted a plan to mitigate the effects of climate change. One of its recommendations was that all new construction built in coastal zones be able to withstand roughly 5 feet of sea level rise by 2100. Some local governments and stakeholders have objected to the higher building requirements needed to meet that threshold, saying there is only a 17% likelihood of that great an increase in seas and that costs of building to that standard are too much to bear.

Other ideas listed in the plan include using natural features to stabilize the coastline and incentivizing residents to move to less flood-prone areas.

“No single action can address all climate risk. We need a set of actions that are grouped together,” said Jonathan Carey, a program leader for Resilient NJ.