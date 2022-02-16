Resilient NJ program, Atlantic County residents address climate change mitigation

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has completed its second round of public discussions with residents of coastal Atlantic County on how to best develop additional defenses against coastal flooding.

The virtual open house took place in two sessions last week. The goal was to have the public rank scenarios and select projects that will enable the Atlantic County Coastal Region — defined as Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Pleasantville and Northfield — to respond to climate change. The program is under the direction of the DEP’s Climate & Flood Resilience Program.

“The Atlantic City coastal region has reinvented itself many times and will continue to do so 50 years into the future,” said Jaclyn Flor, president and CEO of ENGenuity Infrastructure in Red Bank, Monmouth County, a consultant for the DEP. Flor notes that in the first information sessions, held in June 2021, residents said they were proud of the social fabric, diversity and ecology of the region.

The program is being funded by the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act of 2013, which gave New Jersey $15 million for placing in the National Disaster Resilience Competition. Of that $15 million, $10 million funded Resilient NJ.

The approaches varied based on implementation, shoreline protection, stormwater management, power and utilities, and more. The most favored approaches included creating “blue streets,” for example, an interconnected kayak and canoe trail across the bays in the county, which promote eco-tourism.

Complementing this, and also popular, were “living streets,” which emphasize streets to be focused on walking, biking and gathering, rather than vehicle traffic. Also known as “green streets,” they implement vegetation and surfaces that allow water to flow through them to reduce flooding.

“Sometimes, the hard (infrastructure) solutions are more expensive to maintain over time. ... When you see a green solution, that doesn’t always mean it’s more maintenance intensive,” said Eric Fang, who helped lead the meeting.

The first scenario is led by the federal and local governments on key projects. It relies heavily on a centralized approach, focused on man-made, constructed assets to manage water. This includes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Back Bay program.

For $16 billion, the Army Corps will address back bay flooding, which chiefly involves building three storm surge barriers along the shore and a cross-bay barrier that protects the land from the bay’s rise. They would be built along Route 30 in Atlantic County. In Absecon, the road would be raised or a levy would be built, which would then be tied to the inlet bulkhead and seawall. Another barrier would be built along an extension of 52nd Street in Ocean City.

The first scenario also includes raising streets and developing four new pump stations in Brigantine, as well as 14 on Absecon Island.

Scenario two also calls for an additional 18 pump stations but looks to state, county and municipal governments to partner on resiliency improvements. A raised bayfront and continued beach replenishment are included in that scenario. A mix of blue streets and green streets would be implemented, too.

The third scenario leans on public-private partnerships at the more local levels of government to finance resiliency improvements. Gardner’s Basin would be rezoned to industrial or blue economy land uses. Properties with bayside frontage on the islands would be zoned for more densely populated housing with requirements to allow for enhanced shoreline protection, such as townhouses on the northern coastline of Ventnor Heights in Ventnor.

It’s a decentralized approach that also involves living streets, walls built parallel to the shoreline and asking warehouses to put solar panels on their roofs to reduce carbon emissions.

In spring 2021, the state released a New Jersey Climate Change Resilience Strategy, which touted a plan to mitigate the effects of climate change. One of its recommendations was that all new construction built in coastal zones be able to withstand roughly 5 feet of sea level rise by 2100. Some local governments and stakeholders have objected to the higher building requirements needed to meet that threshold, saying there is only a 17% likelihood of that great an increase in seas and that costs of building to that standard are too much to bear.

Between 1911 and 2019, sea levels rose 17.6 inches along the Jersey Shore, more than double the global sea level rise, according to the Rutgers University Scientific and Technical Advisory Panel report.

The Army Corps Chief’s Report, which will be partially based on these meetings and findings, will be written in April 2023, with a recommendation to Congress later in the year. Officials understand that construction and built barriers will still be some time away.

Public comments may also be submitted by email to pdpa-nap@usace.army.mil or by mail to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Planning Division, Attn: NJBB Study, Wanamaker Building, 100 Penn Square E., Philadelphia, PA 19107.

