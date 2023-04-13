WILDWOOD — Speakers came, one after another, to deliver the same message to Mayor Pete Byron at the Wednesday Board of Commissioners meeting: Do not resign.

Multiple speakers said the three commissioners have changed Wildwood for the better, citing repairs to the Boardwalk, renovations along Pacific Avenue and other improvements in the community.

Byron, who has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges and is under indictment on separate charges, has said he is not going anywhere.

Last month, a grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, with charges including official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The charges allege the men claimed state health benefits to which they were not eligible, including falsifying records.

Also in March, Byron pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax fraud, connected to tax returns from 2017 and 2018 that failed to report income. In that case, he faces a maximum of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Residents, business owners and members of organizations spoke at the meeting, supporting Byron and the other two members of the governing body.

After the meeting, Byron said he was moved by the support, and said it had clearly been organized, but said he was taken by surprise. He said he has heard from other residents who want him to step down, and there are rumors in town that he plans to do so, but he said he plans to complete his term.

“I was expecting the total opposite,” Mikulski said after the meeting, saying he was also surprised by the supportive comments.

So far, Mikulski has declined to comment on the indictment. He said any response would come from his attorney, David Stefankiewicz, but Stefankiewicz has not responded to requests for comment.

Troiano, who has been both an ally and political rival to Byron, has not responded to requests for comment.

About a dozen speakers addressed the commission, with most focused on Byron’s efforts and accomplishments. Speakers included business owners, members of non-profit organizations and veterans.

It was standing-room-only in the meeting room, which has seats for about 50 people.

Two thirds of Wildwood’s governing body is under indictment. Krista Fitzsimons, who was not charged, plans to run for reelection this year as part of a new ticket. Byron and Mikulski have both said they have not yet decided whether or not to seek reelection this year.

“You’ve been very good to veterans. Any talk of you resigning should be put out of your mind,” said Spyros Spyropoulos of Lower Township. “Any problems that you’ve been having haven’t affected your job.”

The speakers appeared to include a cross section of the community and a range of outlooks. Mark Tallarida said he never thought he would try to help a Democrat.

Wildwood has a non-partisan form of government, but many in town know Byron is a registered Democrat, one of the few elected Democrats in Cape May County.

“Pete’s a really good guy. I’m not here for any reason other than I think he’s my friend,” Tallarida said. “It’s Democrat or Republican. If you’re a good person you’re a good person.”

Chris Hines said he grew up in Wildwood, and got to know Byron through Hines’ work with the NAACP.

“You go above and beyond for this community,” Hines said. “This is the first time I’ve seen this community come together the way it’s come together.”

Willie Johnson, a pastor at Eureka Baptist Church, praised all three commissioners.

“For you, Pete, I’m encouraging you to continue to move forward,” he said. “Any program that we’ve had, any problems that we’ve had, you’re just a text or a phone call away.”

In March, Byron, 67, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of fraudulent tax returns, from 2017 and 2018. Federal authorities say he did not report more than $40,000 in income. The U.S. Attorney’s office said the funds were from work as a salesman.

The tax charges each carry a maximum potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is set for Aug. 2.

Byron said he makes $30,000 as the Wildwood mayor.