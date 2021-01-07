 Skip to main content
Residents, staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center get vaccine
Residents, staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center get vaccine

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents and staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, officials with the nursing home said.

CVS Health administered the vaccine to those who qualified under the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout, the center said in a news release.

“We have been fortunate in managing the virus thus far, and I credit our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to follow the protocols,” said Alysia Price, executive director of Seashore Gardens. “The vaccine is an important step in continuing to protect our residents, who have shown tremendous resiliency through this pandemic. Although the vaccine is not mandatory, we are encouraging all residents and staff to receive it for their protection and that of their coworkers, families and community.”

Staff and residents had to submit a form giving their permission to be vaccinated. CVS Health will return in three weeks to administer the second dose of the two-dose vaccine.

“The things we’ve been doing so far — the mask wearing, the personal protective equipment, the distancing, the limiting of outside visitors — are all the first line of protection for our residents,” said Dr. Alexander Lieberman, Seashore Gardens’ medical director. “The vaccine is the next step, a way of helping the body to protect itself and fight off any of the virus that may come in contact with the residents and staff.”

