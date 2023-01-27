 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Residents safe as fire damages multifamily home in Ocean City

  • 0

Ocean City resident Adam Wing captured video of a house fire on Simpson Avenue in Ocean City early Friday afternoon. The residents were safely evacuated from 932 Simpson Avenue, but the fire badly damaged the three-story structure. City officials said no firefighters were hurt fighting the blaze.

OCEAN CITY – A Friday afternoon fire badly damaged a three-story home on Simpson Avenue.

City officials said no firefighters were hurt fighting the blaze and residents of the home were safely evacuated. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Video from the scene captured by a neighbor shows flames coming from the front door and from the windows of the front room as firefighters begin to extinguish the fire, city officials said. 

The call came in at 12:09 p.m. Friday.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke coming from a multifamily home. Firefighters were able to knock down and control the fire quickly,” reads a release from Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.

The American Red Cross and the Ocean City Office of Emergency Management secured shelter for the displaced families, Bergen said.

People are also reading…

Fire companies from Marmora and Margate and Upper Township Rescue also responded under mutual aid agreements.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments
https://cdn.field59.com/PRESSOFATLANTICCITY/81ca8bfd43a27d19f4cb6741d7ac1fced68edb53_fl9-1080p.mp4
https://cdn.field59.com/PRESSOFATLANTICCITY/83b09bc1868d7b7261d1b93c108a638eb118195c_fl9-1080p.mp4

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gazans fear more violence after a night of Israeli air strikes

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News