Residents safe as fire damages multifamily home in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY – A Friday afternoon fire badly damaged a three-story home on Simpson Avenue.
City officials said no firefighters were hurt fighting the blaze and residents of the home were safely evacuated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Video from the scene captured by a neighbor shows flames coming from the front door and from the windows of the front room as firefighters begin to extinguish the fire, city officials said.
The call came in at 12:09 p.m. Friday.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke coming from a multifamily home. Firefighters were able to knock down and control the fire quickly,” reads a release from Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.
The American Red Cross and the Ocean City Office of Emergency Management secured shelter for the displaced families, Bergen said.
Fire companies from Marmora and Margate and Upper Township Rescue also responded under mutual aid agreements.
