Residents rally to save Landisville fire company

The community has had no luck trying to get in touch with council or Mayor David Zappariello.

"I've never seen a mayor and council not talk to their constituents," Romeo said. "My father's always been in politics, and you always have to talk to them. I mean, how do you get anything done if nobody talks?"

Fire Chief Ken Barbagli spoke throughout most of the event, at one point showing attendees recently obtained certificates showing the department is ready to resume operations.

"This fire department is up and ready to run," Barbagli said. "I don't know how else to say it. We're more equipped than most fire departments around."

While the chief fielded questions from the crowd, 53-year-old Robert Anderson raised his hand to say he planned on volunteering at Landisville if the fire company opens back up. Barbagli approached him and shook his hand.

A current Atlantic City firefighter of 19 years and a Landisville resident of the past three, Anderson said the situation is sad.

"Manpower is everything for firefighting and rescue," he said. "The more we have, the better off we are. It's pretty simple, but for some reason there's this background agenda where this firehouse wants to get taken."

