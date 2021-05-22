Residents rally to save Landisville fire company

BUENA — Residents in the Landisville section of the borough just want answers.
At least 30 gathered Saturday at the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company on Arbor Avenue to voice their frustrations over the Borough Council shutting down the firehouse for safety violations. Members of the fire company continue to say they quickly moved to rectify the issues, but the council has begun the process of dissolving it, leaving the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company to oversee the entire borough.
This decision by the council has left many, like resident David Romeo, to speculate on a motive.
"What we understand is they want to move OEM and EMS over here, along with Minotola Fire," Romeo, 53, said while addressing the crowd. "Their proposal will cost us money, will cost the taxpayer money."
City officials did not respond to requests for comment.
According to Romeo, another proposal has been written up that would see an extension to the existing building that could house emergency management and emergency medical services, allowing the fire company to stay. He said this would be of no additional cost to taxpayers if Buena could acquire a grant aimed at supporting smaller emergency management and fire services. The OEM's current location is within the borough's commerce center, which does cost taxpayers.
The community has had no luck trying to get in touch with council or Mayor David Zappariello.
"I've never seen a mayor and council not talk to their constituents," Romeo said. "My father's always been in politics, and you always have to talk to them. I mean, how do you get anything done if nobody talks?"
Fire Chief Ken Barbagli spoke throughout most of the event, at one point showing attendees recently obtained certificates showing the department is ready to resume operations.
"This fire department is up and ready to run," Barbagli said. "I don't know how else to say it. We're more equipped than most fire departments around."
While the chief fielded questions from the crowd, 53-year-old Robert Anderson raised his hand to say he planned on volunteering at Landisville if the fire company opens back up. Barbagli approached him and shook his hand.
A current Atlantic City firefighter of 19 years and a Landisville resident of the past three, Anderson said the situation is sad.
"Manpower is everything for firefighting and rescue," he said. "The more we have, the better off we are. It's pretty simple, but for some reason there's this background agenda where this firehouse wants to get taken."
Operations at the fire company have been suspended since October after former volunteer Brian Rowan reported numerous safety violations to the state. It resulted in more than two dozen violations being issued by state agencies, including a lack of policy for workplace accidents, blood-borne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, Rowan said.
According to Barbagli, Rowan was one of the sergeants responsible for making sure the department was up to code but was consistently negligent.
In February, the fire company was still determined to have six violations, including not having all firefighters up to date on their annual respirator training. Barbagli said all issues were taken care of within two months of the initial shutdown, which has since been extended until at least June.
Two months later, however, the council voted to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 to cover the area through the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company.
Barbagli said the closure was unnecessary and risked public safety, and that the violations could have been fixed while they remained active.
“No way did this fire department need to be closed,” he said.
Zappariello has said the residents of Landisville continue to have “more than adequate fire protection coverage,” but Barbagli believes there's an agenda involved.
Barbagli became chief just a day before the shutdown after one chief stepped down and another was removed once he was revealed to be unqualified due to not being a borough resident. He believes the chief before him, in collaboration with Rowan and another volunteer, reported issues for which they were responsible in an attempted "coup."
He also believes city officials may have some involvement because of the fire company's considerable resources, including $300,000 in the bank and a new fire engine. Those would all go to Minotola if Landisville were dissolved.
Barbagli has tried talking things out with the city, but has essentially been cut off.
"I emailed them recently again," he said. "This is probably the fifth time I've emailed them. I emailed the mayor and council individually and asked them if they would have a one-on-one with me in here. The solicitor emailed me back telling me, 'No, I advised them not to talk to you.'"
State officials will be coming to the firehouse June 10 or 11 to inspect it and report their findings to the council since the decision to dissolve is ultimately theirs; but on June 9, the council will be reporting to the Local Finance Board to receive the go-ahead before that inspection.
The timing is interesting, Barbagli said.
Residents have been informed by the council that a special meeting will soon be held, but a date hasn't been announced. If efforts to reach the council and mayor are unsuccessful, Barbagli said, efforts to recall Zappariello and Councilman Joseph D'Alessandro III are already underway.
"It's gonna be a big push," Barbagli said of the recall. "They're gonna try their best. And if they close us down, I'm gonna help do it because I'm gonna get involved."
