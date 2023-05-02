MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — There seems to be little disagreement that the Rio Grande section of the township needs to change.

How to improve the situation remains in question.

“Rio Grande is a hot mess,” resident Michelle Salfi told the Township Committee on Monday.

She said she is afraid to shop after dark, as people harass her as she tries to go into the grocery store.

According to Salfi, deaths from overdoses have become common in the area.

“People die weekly in Rio Grande,” she said at the meeting.

Salfi and other neighbors came to the committee to ask that more be done, but also to object to the latest attempt to address the seemingly intractable problems of the Rio Grande section of the township.

The committee has asked the township’s Planning Board to evaluate declaring a new “area in need of redevelopment” in the township, to include a significant portion of Rio Grande, centered on the intersection of Routes 9 and 47.

Branches offer food, help and more in Rio Grande MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Isaac Williams doesn’t mind bragging about the devastating fastball he had…

That area includes some of the busiest retail stores in Cape May County, with traffic year-round. It also has a number of vacant properties and a significant population of homeless people, many of whom stay in tents in the nearby woods and vacant areas.

As Mayor Tim Donohue pointed out at the Monday meeting, there are already two areas of Rio Grande that have been declared in need of redevelopment, a designation that gives local government additional authority to negotiate directly with developers and the potential of offering incentives such as tax breaks or zoning waivers.

One is a former concrete plant behind some of the retail properties, which residents and township officials say has served as a haven for drug use. There was a proposal for apartment buildings and other residential construction on the site several years ago, but those plans fell through.

The other was the former Kmart shopping plaza, which had stood vacant for years. That site is now the Cape May County Commons, a mixed use project that includes county offices, social services and services for veterans, and commercial uses, including retail stores and a new entertainment center with a theater and restaurant set to open this spring.

Donohue described that effort as a success story.

One difference between the proposal set to be discussed by the Planning Board and previous redevelopment designations, including an additional zone off Indian Trail Road north of Rio Grande, is this zone could include the authority to use condemnation to further redevelopment efforts.

Governments have the ability to take property from landowners for public purposes, with fair market compensation. In some instances, that has been used to smooth the way for private developers.

In Middle Township, officials had decided against including a condemnation option in previous redevelopment plans.

Middle Township police substation to move to county facility MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Opened in 2016, the township police substation in Rio Grande is set to clo…

Donohue said the zone, as under consideration, would include the area along Routes 9 and 47, and could allow ways for the township to bring new revenue and jobs to the area, and to offer better options for people with affordable housing.

While rising property values can be an advantage, Donohue said it also presents problems. He said police officers and teachers who work in the township sometimes cannot afford to live in the communities, with some commuting from Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County or from other towns.

But Salfi and other neighbors said the area is already overdeveloped. On summer weekends, the traffic backs up for hours, residents said, and there were also concerns about affordable housing plans. Salfi suggested the township “dumps on” Rio Grande, while there are not similar concerns in Cape May Court House or other areas.

Donohue said the township’s affordable housing plan, a requirement for all communities, includes a provision that a portion of all large-scale residential development include affordable units.

Committee members and other township officials said Monday they have worked hard to address the issues Salfi raised.

Committee member Jim Norris leads a township advisory committee working on improving Rio Grande, and said he grew up in that section of the township, where his parents still live. He agreed there were deep-seated problems in that section but said the township continues to seek answers.

Police Chief Chris Leusner told Salfi about 30% of the crime in Middle Township takes place within a half-square-mile area of Rio Grande, around the intersection of Routes 9 and 47.

For comparison, the entire township includes about 75 square miles.

He said police continue to work to address the issues residents raised, citing a police substation opened in the area and community outreach efforts.

Those include having representatives of the group Volunteers of America working with police to help people access social services, and plans to have social workers trained in mental health responses accompany officers on calls, a program set to take effect this spring.

Officers have their own frustrations, Leusner said, including situations where someone may be arrested and is back out in a short time. In other cases, people refuse help. He cited people who will not come in when a Code Blue has been declared, preferring to sleep in the woods in below freezing weather.

Donohue and other officials said the township is trying to address national problems, including homelessness and drug addiction, and will need the resources of the state and possibly the federal government to make a dent.

Other speakers at the meeting cautioned against demonizing those without a place to live.

“They’re not all bad people,” said resident Dawn Robinson. “They’re not all criminals.”

Advocates at the meeting said sometimes behaviors or substance abuse issues have contributed to people’s situations, but sometimes it’s just a run of bad luck, an illness or a lost job.

Denise South, with the group Cape Hope, said there are no easy answers, but the efforts must continue.

“This is a problem that we have been dealing with since 1970. It’s not going to go away overnight,” she said.