Residents, officials reiterate concerns about wind farm off Atlantic City

Public comments, which were limited to three minutes each, followed nearly two hours of reports by officials from BOEM, the state Bureau of Public Utilities, the state Department of Environmental Protection and Ørsted.

Officials spent considerable time on the minutiae of the multiyear permitting process involving multiple government agencies. Later, in responding to concerns expressed during the hearing, officials advised people to consult corporate and government websites.

Public comments, such as Robinson’s, were typically more colorful, frank and emotional.

“I think the Atlantic Ocean, when I stand on the beach, is the Grand Canyon of the Eastern Seaboard,” said Robinson. “I’ve stood on the rim of the Grand Canyon, and I’m just as much in awe when I stand at the ocean. To take that view, to take that incredible natural resource, and industrialize it, is nothing short of sinful.”