Residents of Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village sue over lack of heat, hot water

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven residents of Stanley Holmes Village are suing the Atlantic City Housing Authority over what they say is the authority's failure to provide consistent heat and hot water for residents of the aging apartment complex.

The heat and hot water have periodically broken down in the 420-unit complex in recent years, according to the legal complaint, and were broken most of the time since October until repairs were made recently. South Jersey Legal Services is representing the residents in the lawsuit, which was filed in Atlantic County Superior Court.

"The ACHA has breached its express obligation under the terms of the residents' leases to provide them with decent, safe and sanitary housing," the complaint said.

Conditions at Stanley Holmes are the topic of a 5 p.m. Tuesday meeting called for by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. The meeting will be in City Council Chambers at City Hall, and allow residents to talk to city officials about conditions at the complex.

Shabazz said Monday he has sent a letter to the housing authority asking that a resolution be put on the agenda for its Dec. 8 meeting to provide rent credits to residents for the month of November.

"We can't ask people to pay to live in sub human conditions," Shabazz said.

The complaint was filed Nov. 17 and seeks immediate repair of the heating and hot water systems and rent abatements.

"I'm hearing today the heat is on and hot water lukewarm," said South Jersey Legal Services' Housing Preservation and Community Development Coordinator Olga Pomar. "It's not a great situation but doesn’t sound like an immediate emergency."

Stanley Holmes Village was built in 1936, expanded in 1951, and is due to be replaced with new housing in the next several years.

"Two of the three boilers are running now and providing heat and hot water to Stanley," Housing Authority part-time temporary Executive Director John Clarke said Monday.

Clarke said he was hired this fall to try to get the authority's operations in order. He replaced interim Executive Director Denise Gordy, who replaced long-time Executive Director Tom Hannon, who resigned in early summer 2021.

"The third boiler should be repaired and back in service by the end of this week," Clarke said.

Legal Services obtained orders Nov. 18 and Nov. 21 from Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto, ordering the Housing Authority to provide alternative housing to Legal Services' clients if heat and hot water was not quickly fixed.

Her clients moved temporarily to hotel rooms, Pomar said, and are back in their homes now.

She plans to add more residents to her plaintiff's list, she said.

"Our case is not class action, it’s in the name of individuals," she said, explaining why the housing authority did not have to find hotel rooms for more of its residents.

Clarke said the apartment complex has old underground utility and service line issues that will continue to present problems because of their age.

"Those problems will be repaired as they surface," Clarke said.

Clarke also said he was not sure if he would be able to attend Tuesday's meeting.

The housing complex is for low-income residents who pay 30% of their income in rent. It is located along several blocks around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baltic Avenue.

Pomar's clients spent most of Thanksgiving week without heat and hot water, she said.

For a time gas lines were also shut down for repair of a leak, she said, so residents were also without heat for their stoves to cook on.

"One day the gas service was discontinued, we were told to fix the leak. Then we were told it was so corroded repairs couldn’t be made," Pomar said.

After almost three weeks without working stoves and ovens, one day gas service was restored without explanation, she said.

"I feel like I need an explanation of what happened, and do we have an explanation of whether it’s safe," Pomar said.

The housing authority, which operates several other public housing complexes here besides Stanley Holmes Village, has been operating under a restricted status for spending money by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD enacts its “zero-threshold” rules, which require HUD approval for all expenditures, when it has concerns about how an authority is managed.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. in late October declared an emergency at the housing authority and stepped in to begin providing trash collection and other services to nine large Housing Authority properties.

The authority is independent of city government.

Putting people up in hotel rooms is not a solution, Pomar said, and people cannot be left to wake up in cold houses unable to shower, and come home to cold houses at night.

"It's a miserable way to live," Pomar said.