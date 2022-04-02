 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents honor Cape May fishermen in 'Blessing of the Waters' ceremony

CAPE MAY — Residents gathered Saturday morning for a ceremony to honor fishermen who died at sea.

"We wanted to come to honor all those who lost their lives," said Mary Notch, who was at the Fishermen's Memorial on Cape May Harbor with her husband, Larry, for the Blessing of the Waters ceremony.

"It means something to me, too, because I was in the Coast Guard. It's great just knowing we have so many Coast Guardsmen on our base here," said Larry Notch, who served from 1958 to 1962. 

Members of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May came with instruments to play "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" as local clergy and attendees sang along. 

"It's really important that they come out to honor those folks who have passed, and those who still go out to sea," Larry Notch said.

The couple, who have lived in Cape May for more than 60 years, were there to support their friend Betty Shelton, whose husband died at sea in 1957.

Shelton led the wreath laying ceremony in honor of her husband. 

"I had two girls and a little boy after, so God is good," said Shelton as she observed the memorial, which depicts a mother holding her two children, gazing out at the water. 

The ceremony began with the sounding of a conch shell by Kevin Vrieze, followed by opening remarks by Mark Allen.

"We're here recognizing the fishermen we lost at sea and praying for a great year," said Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan. 

The Rev. HeyYoung Horton from Cape May United Methodist Church read John Chapter 21 from the Bible and prayed for those who travel by sea.

"May your voice command roaring seas and deliver them from their distress," Horton read.

Jeff Elliot read excerpts from the Quran and the Tao Te Ching, both of which offered thanks to God and prayed for protection from the elements. 

"Water resides in lowly places. Virtuous people place themselves below others," Elliot read from the Tao.

John MacNeill then played "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes, followed by a member of the Coast Guard playing taps to conclude the ceremony. 

Following the Blessing of the Waters, people took pictures near the memorial and looked for their loved ones' names on the wall.

Michelle Ragno and Regina Fusiek were two of those people present who were mourning the loss of a loved one.

Fusiek lost her fiance, Mike Ianiro, in 2000. She and Ragno, Ianiro's niece, said they return to the memorial often in remembrance of him. 

"We come on the anniversary every year," Fusiek said. 

Ragno and Fusiek said they enjoyed the ceremony but wished they read aloud the names of those lost. 

"It's just nice to hear your loved ones' name," Fusiek said. 

