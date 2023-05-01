OCEAN CITY — However quickly the city’s school district hires a new superintendent, there will likely be a need for an interim super for at least a while after Matthew Friedman leaves the job in June.

That’s according to Board of Education President Chris Halliday, who discussed the district’s plans for a new superintendent search at last week’s meeting, which also saw calls for Lauren Gunther, the district’s current director of student services, to be named interim superintendent immediately.

The meeting saw several residents express frustration with Friedman, who’s been in the job for less than a year, with some speakers saying he renegotiated the terms of his contract even as he was interviewing for a new job.

In late March, the Quakertown Community School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, tapped Friedman as its new superintendent. Friedman started the top job in the Ocean City district last July, with a salary of $190,000.

Members of the public spoke about Friedman’s leaving, and the district’s pending search for a new superintendent.

“We need a leader with a long-term personal and professional commitment to Ocean City students and to our community,” said resident Marie Hayes. “That means we need a superintendent who is willing to make our wonderful island his or her home.”

Her husband, Dave Hayes, also spoke at the meeting, as did Dave Breeden, the president of the group Fairness in Taxes, who said there have been three school board presidents, three principals and will be four superintendents while his daughter has attended Ocean City High School.

“Leadership matters,” he said. “Without leadership, you have an organization that is floundering.”

Victor Steniec, also a Fairness in Taxes representative, suggested Gunther as a temporary superintendent.

“We’d like to see that happen as soon as possible,” he said, saying she has the needed qualifications.

Friedman attended the meeting but did not address the comments. He is not expected to leave the job before the agreed upon date of June 30.

Steniec also challenged a reimbursement of $605 to Friedman for a trip to Chicago for professional development. Friedman had successfully sought a change to his contract this year that allowed for more time for professional development and conferences.

That payment was removed from the agenda before the board vote.

Several of the same speakers also called for a change in the meeting times for the school board, which now meets on Thursdays at the same time as City Council. School board member Robin Shaffer introduced a motion to change the night of the meeting.

Many in town, himself included, would like to be able to attend both meetings. Halliday suggested the board could revisit that issue in the future. The meetings have been advertised for the year, board attorney Michael Stanton said.

Halliday said the board would plan a meeting to get public input on what the community would like to see in a future superintendent. He said the previous superintendent search is still very fresh.

On Friday, he said, the district will begin to sift through resumes and applications, with plans for a special meeting of the board to discuss the next steps in the process. There had been a special meeting held, mostly behind closed doors, after Friedman announced plans to leave the district.

The district posted notice of the superintendent job opening through the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and on the district’s website, with a deadline of May 5 to apply.

Whomever the board choses, Halliday said that person will need time to inform their current job of their plans.

“We will likely be required to have an interim superintendent,” he said. “Even if we fill this position expeditiously, there will be a lag.”