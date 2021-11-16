Residents calling for change after Mainland student hit by car

Another parent of a Mainland student, Marie Alena D’Agostino, said she lives nearby and heard the sirens as emergency responders rushed to the scene. She also called for additional traffic safety measures near the school, saying some neighbors have called for a traffic light in the past.

The proposal was also discussed at length on a Facebook page dedicated to Linwood residents, with some writing that they were worried about pedestrians crossing the road and about the speed at which vehicles travel along New Road.

Other writers said a new pedestrian crossing light was installed at New Road and Monroe Avenue and that it works well. It is about 1,000 feet from where the accident took place.

That light was installed after a proposal for a mid-block light was rejected, Matik said. The aim was to improve safety for students, as well as for parents and community members heading to the school for games or otherwise crossing New Road.

Bonanno, a candidate for the Linwood Board of Education this year who is still waiting for final results in a close race, said the lighted pedestrian sign is not enough. She said it is in the shade of trees and too easy to miss, especially as traffic accelerates in the area.

“I don’t think it’s quite sufficient,” she said.