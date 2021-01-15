Residents call on Avalon to provide video access to municipal meetings

AVALON — In part due to frustration after a lengthy and difficult meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday, residents have asked Borough Council to switch to a video-based meeting service.

Both the borough’s governing body and the Planning and Zoning Board rely on a telephone-based system for remote participation in meetings. Once an unusual step, local governments since the arrival of COVID-19 have learned to rely on remote meetings as a means to allow the public to participate while limiting the number of people gathered indoors.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people tried to virtually attend the planning meeting in hopes of commenting on a controversial proposal to build a restaurant and event facility in the dunes, at the site of an existing pizzeria and arcade.

The phone lines were overwhelmed, with the number of participants far exceeding the allowance of 100 people on the line.

“No other application before the board had generated interest from 40 individuals,” Borough Administrator Scott Wahl told council members at a workshop meeting Wednesday. Over the course of the Planning Board meeting, which lasted more than six hours, more than 650 people tried to call in. He described that as unprecedented. At its height, there were 280 people on the call.

