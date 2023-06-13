UPPER TOWNSHIP — It’s time for the township to take a stand on wind power, residents and advocates told members of the Township Committee on Monday.

Two of the five committee members agreed, with member Curtis Corson citing the potential damage to the area’s existing economy if wind farms are constructed off the coast as planned.

Several residents of the township and neighboring communities spoke at the meeting, calling on Upper to join the opposition to the projects. Cape May County's commissioners approved a resolution stating their opposition to the offshore wind projects, and so far, 50 mayors from New Jersey and beyond have signed a petition calling for a moratorium on work related to the projects.

“They’re going to destroy our tourism. They’re going to destroy our fishing industry,” Corson said. Summer visitors will not want views of the windmills, he said. “I don’t think they’re fiscally sound. I don’t think they’re responsible. It’s going to end in total failure.”

Committee members discussed the matter earlier this year, but at that time, Mayor Jay Newman said the committee did not anticipate joining the call for a moratorium. He did not address the request for a vote made during the public comment portion of the meeting. Members Kim Hayes and Mark Pancoast also remained unmoved, but another member of the committee agreed with Corson that it was time for a vote.

“I definitely think it’s time for us to take a stance on it one way or another,” said Committee member Victor Nappen II.

Several of the speakers alleged the wind power projects could bring devastating consequences.

“We are quite literally on the front lines right here in Cape May County,” said resident Chelsea Headley, one of several speakers who asked the township to join in opposition to the projects. “This is not a done deal, no matter how much supporters of the project continue to say so. If we don’t defend our homes from this impending boondoggle, who will?”

At least one speaker asked what the township would be paid for allowing wind power to go through, with repeated allegations that environmental groups in the state support the proposal because of financial contributions, an accusation members of the organizations have denied.

“Upper Township has not been offered anything,” said Hayes after the regular meeting. She and Newman said the situation is more complex than wind power opponents believe, and Newman said many in the township support wind power.

“It’s not just black and white,” he said.

The township is in negotiation over a redevelopment agreement with the owners of the former B.L. England power plant, where there are plans for a major commercial development project. The site is also one of the places where electric lines from the Ocean Wind 1 project are set to land, after running across Ocean City and along the county right-of-way, which is another area of contention between some local governments and the project developers.

Invoking a slogan of former President Donald Trump, Newman said the Township Committee’s responsibility is to the local community.

“Upper Township first, alright?” he said. “We’re part of Cape May County, we’re part of the United States, but Upper Township first.”

There remains a great deal of confusion surrounding the local impact, Newman said. So far, the only vote the township has taken on the project was to approve the relocation of a planned substation where the electricity will come in to Beesleys Point.

There is already a substation at the site, Newman said, and there would not be anything the township could do to stop that. The vote allowed it to be relocated to a different part of the property, away from the waterfront development. The substation was part of a deal approved by the former owners of the power plant, Newman said.

So far, the Beesleys Point Development Group has not made plans for the rest of site public, but there have been some pubic discussions about a marina, restaurant and hotel at the property.

There remains some confusion over the potential financial impact of the project, Newman said. At one point in the meeting, one of the speakers mentioned a $6 million payment in connection with the wind power projects.

Each year, the township gets $6.19 million from the state Energy Receipts Tax, which makes up a significant portion of the $15.8 million township budget. That funding used to be compensation for the township hosting the coal-fired power plant, but a change in the state formula made years ago disconnected the funding from the power plant, and reduced the amount the township received.

Also at the Monday meeting, committee members discussed supporting a proposal that would return the former formula, which would mean more for the township, but that effort may not yield any results.

There has also been discussion about the potential tax benefits of development of the former power plant site, but there, too, the potential long-term impact is unclear.

The proposed wind power development off the coast has the potential to be a massive investment, and a new direction for energy generation in the Northeast. As wind power opponents pointed out at the meeting, each individual wind turbine would stand hundreds of feet above the water, taller than any building in the county and rivaling the tallest buildings in New Jersey.

President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy back the offshore projects, touting them as a means of reducing carbon emissions, producing renewable energy and building a new economy. The Ocean Wind 1 project, the first of several in the works, plans to begin generating electricity next year. There are also plans for Atlantic Shores off Atlantic City and for Ocean Wind 2, with additional projects expected along a significant portion of the East Coast.

At times, the fight has been cast along partisan lines, with many of the area’s Republican representatives in opposition, but Upper Township’s government is entirely Republican, and some Democratic mayors have signed off on the call for a moratorium.

Corson is up for reelection this year, but there was no primary race for the GOP nomination, and no Democratic candidate named to challenge him in November.

At the meeting Monday, one resident mentioned opposition to running a natural gas pipeline to the B.L. England plant. She questioned where the current wind power opponents were during that lengthy fight, which had the potential to keep the plant in operation.

Corson said the township unequivocally supported the pipeline, which was held up for years over permits to bring it through the pinelands. In 2019, with that fight still underway, the owners of the power plant decided not to make the switch from coal and diesel to natural gas, obviating the need for the pipeline project and moving toward the eventual decommissioning of the plant.