Residents, businesses weigh in on Atlantic Avenue plan

Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz voted in favor, but said he would not support Phase 3 in his Chelsea ward.

John Grant, 56, thinks the traffic issue is caused by the lack of transportation to the city and people having to drive instead.

“Traffic’s gotten bad because there’s no more casino buses. The casinos used to have seven or eight buses. The Greyhound used to run every hour,” said Grant, who was waiting at a bus stop at Sovereign Avenue.

“I also think because of the pandemic more people moved to Atlantic City, so we have more people now,” Grant said.

Some residents hadn’t heard much about the plan yet.

Joseph Dispoto, 37, thought a road diet was some sort of food diet.

“I’ve never heard of it, but there’s already a lot of road work being done on Atlantic,” Dispoto said. “I definitely think the roads need to be redone. I walk down the sidewalk and almost break my ankles every time.”

Luis Silva, 55, who didn’t know about the road diet plan, said the main issue in Atlantic City isn’t just the traffic, but the streets and the people driving.

“Traffic is terrible right now, especially with two lanes (in each direction),” said Silva, who works at DeAvenue Home Decor on Atlantic Avenue. “The main issues now are how people drive and the state of the roads. With how everything is right now, fixing the roads would help tremendously.”

