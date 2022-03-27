Residents, activists express anger over 39-year, multi-million dollar private equity concession

PLEASANTVILLE — A proposed multi-million dollar, four-decade partnership between the city and a private-equity firm is running into opposition.

City Council held a hearing Wednesday on a proposed 39-year concession of the city’s wastewater-management system to Bernhard Capital Partners — an agreement that would provide the city a nominal sum of about $78 million over four decades, while allowing Bernhard Capital to manage the utility and collect revenue for ratepayers.

Residents and activists voiced their displeasure about the concession, rejecting the private management of a public utility as exploitative. Noting there was confusion in the audience about what the specific purpose of Wednesday’s hearing was and how much rates would be raised, some people asked the city to slow the approval of the project.

“Pump the breaks, slow it down, let’s see what’s really going on and what we are getting into,” said Dale Archie, a Pleasantville resident.

Tim Jones, of Pleasantville, said he was alarmed about scheduled rate increases in the contract — which in the third through 15th years of the agreement are forecasted to be 5% annually. Jones said that whatever payments the city is set to collect would not be worth such hikes, especially if the contract’s inflation-adjustment formula makes for abrupt, volatile increases.

“Initially, I went with the proposal, it looks like a great deal,” Jones said to council. “They’re taking us for fools, and I wish you could see it.”

Bernhard Capital officials and other people involved with the contract noted at the meeting that the company would not be able to keep money in excess of its revenue requirement. Instead, Bernhard Capital would place this surplus revenue in a rate stabilization fund, which the city could use at its discretion.

In the first year of the plan, residents would see no increase in their wastewater rates, which have been set at $500 per year since 2010. Residents are then forecasted to see a 4% increase in their rates in the second year of their plan and the annual 5% increase from the third year to the 15th year of the plan.

Senior citizens would have their rate increases capped at 2% per year during the 13-year period beginning in the third year. The rate changes in the first 15 years are forecasts arrived at by assuming a 2% inflation rate, which is the national target rate of the Federal Reserve. For the last 24 years of the plan, residents would see their rates change at rates dictated by an adjustment formula found in the contract for the concession.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, an organizer with the immigrants’ rights group El Pueblo Unido, reproached City Council, sounding concerns that the rates would be exploitatively high and echoing beliefs that utilities ought to remain publicly managed. He also criticized council for holding a vote on the concession on the same night as the hearing to revoke the mercantile license of Centerfolds Cabaret — the strip club outside which 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was killed.

Some members of council took exception to Moreno-Rodriguez’s criticism, saying they felt disrespected.

“You may take it offensively or personally, but it’s not,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “We’re here for the community.”

William Christmas, a former city councilman said the city ought to issue a new bond for the money or explore other options for financing needed capital improvements.

“So, if you can change it, now is the time to change it,” Christmas said of the deal.

Before the public comment portion of the meeting, there was a presentation from Natural System Utilities — a water-system operator that Bernhard Capital has contracted to help restore and refit Pleasantville piping.

NSU officials pointed to the group’s work in municipalities across the state similar to Pleasantville, such as Philipsburg, Warren County, and promised the company would be responsive to local needs. NSU officials also said they would prefer to hire local residents of the city, reflecting a “Pleasantville First” promise to support the community.

Mayor Judy Ward expressed concerns about the speed at which NSU would be able to work and restore the city’s piping. She said fixing the city’s piping was urgent, because it was something that would have to be completed before the city could move onto much needed work on renovating city streets.

City Council President Rick Cistrunk echoed Ward’s belief in the importance of the fast work on the system, saying it was critical to the city’s infrastructure and economic growth. He also emphasized that the concession was much better agreement than a once proposed sale of the wastewater system, which would have seen rates rise higher. The decision to pursue a concession with Bernhard Capital came after the city decided against a sale of the sewage system to New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of Camden-based American Water.

“We’re trying to build on sand, and as you know you can’t build a house on sand,” Cistrunk said. “You need solid ground.”

Councilman Tony Davenport said residents should not question the council’s commitment to the city, arguing that the concession brought to the city significant investment.

Robert Laws, who was appointed to be a community liaison during the negotiation of the concession, emphasized the benefits of Bernhard Capital’s expenditures and payments. He said money from Bernhard could help the city service its debts, which could translate to lower taxes for residents.

Bernhard Capital is scheduled under the proposed concession to pay the city a sum of about $78 million over the 39-year life of the agreement.

These payments would be in addition to $57.1 million in total capital expenditures over the 39 years that Bernhard Capital would pay to maintain and renovate the city’s wastewater system.

Bernhard's annual $100,000 payments would be adjusted for inflation according to the adjustment index of the agreement, which will be based on the consumer price index and the employee cost index.

If the total capital expenditure in a given year is less than prescribed by the contract, the company will place the difference into the rate stabilization fund. If the capital expenditure is greater than prescribed, then rates increase. The size of said increases is determined by the rate of return for comparable investor-owned utilities and the number of years remaining in the 39-year concession.

Sandra Acevedo said she worked with the Citizens Watch Group of Cumberland County to repel a proposed concession agreement between Bernhard Capital and the Cumberland County Utilities Authority last year.

“It’s not a good thing for your community,” Acevedo said.

Some residents, including Archie and Moreno-Rodriguez, asked that the city put the concession to a referendum. Moreno-Rodriguez in particular noted that the concession of wastewater assets could only be done without a referendum due to the Water Infrastructure Protection Act, which was signed into law in 2015 by then Gov. Chris Christie.

City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo said she supported putting the concession to referendum.

“I think this is how you get the public involved,” Famularo said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

