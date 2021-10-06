Resident calls for action on increasing the size of Middle Township’s government

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Ed Dillio believes it’s time the township had a larger governing body. It may be up to him to get the ball rolling.
A regular at Township Committee meetings, Dillio raised the issue Monday, asking what happened to a proposal to increase the committee from three members to five.
The committee had formed an 18-member advisory panel to make a recommendation on the best form of government for the township. In July 2017, after nine months of discussions and investigations, the group reported its findings. Members had failed to reach a consensus.
On Monday, Dillio asked if anything had happened since then.
As Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy described it at the recent meeting, the advisory panel did support increasing the size of the governing body, but did not recommend any specific form of government.
Gandy said it would be up to residents to petition for a change, adding that so far that has not happened.
“Why don’t we have a five-member committee?” Dillio said in the public comment portion of the meeting.
“The three of us were all in support of that three years ago,” Gandy said at the meeting. “But it’s not up to us as elected officials to go out to the people to tell them to change their form of government. It’s for the people to come to us, tell us that we need to change the form of government. So if someone could pick up that torch and run with it…”
“Here I am,” Dillio said.
To begin the process, Dillio would need to gather the signatures of registered voters in the township on a petition asking for a referendum on the issue. Gandy promised to let Dillio know how many signatures were needed.
Three years ago, Tim Donohue pushed hard for the township to explore expanding its form of government. At the time, he was the lone Republican on the governing body. Now, he is the mayor, heading up an all-Republican government.
Donohue was not at the Monday meeting. In previous public statements, he also said it should be up to the residents to petition for the change.
In forming the advisory panel that explored the matter, Donohue said he wanted to keep partisan politics out of the process. The members were picked to include a cross-section of residents from both major parties and from across the smaller communities that make up the township.
Members interviewed current and former elected officials in the township, experts in the state laws governing local governments and representatives of other municipal governments. But the board could not reach a unanimous conclusion on the best form of government, leading to a 17-page report delivered in July 2019 that outlined four options but did not recommend a specific change.
The report said the township could keep the three-member Township Committee form, under which the township has operated longer than anyone can remember. The township could also expand to a five-member committee, like Upper Township has, or a council-manager form of government like the one in Lower Township. Or the township could opt for a form of government with a directly elected mayor, a Township Council and an administrator.
Adding two members to the existing Township Committee would be the simplest change, but there was not unanimous support for that option and Mike Butterfield, the chairman of the advisory group, said at the time that he was not willing to present a recommendation without the support of the dissenting members.
There are other three-member governing bodies in Cape May County, mostly under the slightly different borough commission form of government.
Middle Township is the largest community in the county with a three-person governing body, both in terms of population and land area.
Wildwood, governed by a three-person Board of Commissioners, has a little over 5,000 year-round residents, while its neighbor Wildwood Crest has the same form of government for 3,000 people.
Other three-member governing bodies have even fewer year-round residents, with just over 1,000 people in West Cape May and fewer than 300 in Cape May Point.
In comparison, Middle Township’s population is more than 18,000, the county’s second most populous municipality after Lower Township.
Having three members of the elected government presents issues. For instance, since two people constitute a quorum, members cannot legally discuss township business outside of an official meeting under New Jersey’s open public meeting law.
On Monday, Dillio said Middle Township has grown steadily in recent decades and should have a larger government.
“When I moved here, I remember dirt roads. Stagecoach Road was a dirt road,” he said. “Our township is just growing out of sight.”
Committee member Jim Norris said the committee would support efforts to expand the government, but would not initiate it.
“Our big thing as committee members is we don’t want to rule up here like kings,” Norris said.
“I think maybe I’m going to take up that project,” Dillio said.
