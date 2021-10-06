Resident calls for action on increasing the size of Middle Township’s government

“Here I am,” Dillio said.

To begin the process, Dillio would need to gather the signatures of registered voters in the township on a petition asking for a referendum on the issue. Gandy promised to let Dillio know how many signatures were needed.

Three years ago, Tim Donohue pushed hard for the township to explore expanding its form of government. At the time, he was the lone Republican on the governing body. Now, he is the mayor, heading up an all-Republican government.

Donohue was not at the Monday meeting. In previous public statements, he also said it should be up to the residents to petition for the change.

In forming the advisory panel that explored the matter, Donohue said he wanted to keep partisan politics out of the process. The members were picked to include a cross-section of residents from both major parties and from across the smaller communities that make up the township.

Members interviewed current and former elected officials in the township, experts in the state laws governing local governments and representatives of other municipal governments. But the board could not reach a unanimous conclusion on the best form of government, leading to a 17-page report delivered in July 2019 that outlined four options but did not recommend a specific change.