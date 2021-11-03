Republicans win Atlantic County Clerk, commissioner seats

In the other commissioner races, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, 65, of Somers Point, defeated Democratic challenger Jelani Gandy, 22, of Linwood, in the county’s 2nd District covering much of the Mainland area. Kern had a total of 10,284 to Gandy's 7,212.

Incumbent Republican James Bertino, 65, of Hammonton, defeated Democrat William Beyers, 74, of Hamilton Township, in the 5th District, covering the western part of the county. Bertino had 11,780 to Beyers 5,438.

Only one commissioner candidate did not concede Tuesday night. That was the Democrat running in the special election to decide the 2020 race for 3rd District commissioner.

Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, 59, said her race against Republican Andrew Parker, 44, was too close to call for her to concede as of 11 p.m.

However, by Wednesday morning Parker led with 8,925 votes to Witherspoon's 6,742.

Witherspoon was certified the winner last November after getting 15,034 votes to Parker’s 14,748, but a judge decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the 3rd District race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have had it on their ballot. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, the judge ordered a new election in March.