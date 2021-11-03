Republicans win Atlantic County Clerk, commissioner seats

Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo will be the next Atlantic County Clerk, after getting 67% of Tuesday's machine vote.
After vote-by-mail ballots, early voting and Tuesday totals were compiled, Giralo had 41,914 votes to Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti's 33,331.
Numbers are not yet final, however, as there are small numbers of vote-by-mail and an unknown number of provisional votes to count.
Giralo had about half of the vote-by-mail ballots that were cast for Jiampetti, and the two were relatively even in early vote counts.
But Giralo more than made up for that with Tuesday's machine vote.
For the third time, Democratic County Commissioner candidate Celeste Fernandez lost to an incumbent, this time at-large Commissioner Frank X. Balles.
But in previous elections her margin was slim. This time Balles won handily, 44,420 to 30,491.
“It was worth it,” Fernandez said of her efforts, regardless of the outcome. “I brought the community together, and people who didn’t vote before gained trust in the Democratic process.”
Fernandez had twice almost unseated long-term incumbents.
The Board of Elections must accept all vote-by-mail ballots delivered through Nov. 8, as long as they were postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
In the other commissioner races, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, 65, of Somers Point, defeated Democratic challenger Jelani Gandy, 22, of Linwood, in the county’s 2nd District covering much of the Mainland area. Kern had a total of 10,284 to Gandy's 7,212.
Incumbent Republican James Bertino, 65, of Hammonton, defeated Democrat William Beyers, 74, of Hamilton Township, in the 5th District, covering the western part of the county. Bertino had 11,780 to Beyers 5,438.
Only one commissioner candidate did not concede Tuesday night. That was the Democrat running in the special election to decide the 2020 race for 3rd District commissioner.
Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, 59, said her race against Republican Andrew Parker, 44, was too close to call for her to concede as of 11 p.m.
However, by Wednesday morning Parker led with 8,925 votes to Witherspoon's 6,742.
Witherspoon was certified the winner last November after getting 15,034 votes to Parker’s 14,748, but a judge decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the 3rd District race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have had it on their ballot. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, the judge ordered a new election in March.
Witherspoon appealed, but an appellate court agreed with the Atlantic County judge, who ordered the special election be held at the same time as this year’s general election.
Fernandez lost her at-large commissioner race in 2020 to incumbent Republican John Risley by such a slim margin — 381 votes out of more than 140,000 cast in the county — a judge ordered a total recount after a partial recount of 6% of votes narrowed Risley’s lead slightly.
After the full recount, Fernandez still lost, but the margin narrowed from 381 to 332 votes.
The clerk’s race had no incumbent because longtime Democratic Clerk Edward McGettigan decided not to run for reelection after the problem with the 2020 election, which he said at the time was caused by inaccurate information provided by the State Voter Registration System.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
