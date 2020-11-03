Republicans appear to keep power in Cape

In August, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order making this year’s vote primarily a modified vote-by-mail election because of the pandemic. The decision came as New Jersey saw one of its lowest points for new infections of COVID-19, but those numbers have begun creeping up again, reaching rates of daily infection unseen since the spring.

Voters could return their ballots by mail, drop them off at secure boxes throughout the county or hand them in at polling places. Those who wanted to vote in person and did not bring their ballot were given a provisional ballot to fill out.

Before polls opened at 8 a.m., 49,779 ballots had already been returned, according to Fulginiti. That’s 69% of the registered voters, already a respectable turnout for most elections. By comparison, Cape May County saw 49,939 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, when the county went for Donald Trump by a wide margin.

The votes continued to pour in throughout the day. At the Cape May County Board of Elections office on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House, a steady stream of voters pulled up to drop off their ballots Tuesday. Madison Douglass was among them.