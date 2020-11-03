Republicans appear to keep power in Cape

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — It’s unlikely the results of many races will be certain before Wednesday, in Cape May County or beyond, but it is certain that 2020 has seen an extraordinary election.
This year’s presidential race has drawn by far the most interest, but Cape May County had a lot to decide, with municipal races in multiple towns and a contest over two seats on the county Board of Freeholders.
Early results indicated Cape May County remains a GOP stronghold, with Republican candidates showing comfortable leads as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
With more than 50,000 votes counted out of 75,436 registered voters, Republican Freeholders Will Morey and Jeff Pierson looked likely to retain their seats in a closer-than-usual race, although more votes remained to be counted. Morey took 27,403 and Pierson 27,403, while Democratic challengers Brendan Sciarra and Elizabeth Casey followed with 18,543 votes and 18,458 votes, respectively.
Independent candidate Ryan Troiano was a distant fifth, with fewer than 3,000 votes as of Tuesday night.
Morey said Tuesday the lead appeared insurmountable.
“I’m really thankful to be able to remain involved, and I see great opportunity for Cape May County,” Morey said. “Content and substance matters, and my hope is that’s what Cape May County voters see and have rewarded us for.”
Although New Jersey supported Joe Biden for president and Cory Booker for Senate, Cape May County’s early returns showed strong support for Donald Trump and Rik Mehta. The early results showed Trump garnering 27,756 to Biden’s 21,159.
In the congressional race, Amy Kennedy drew 19,369 votes in Cape May County, compared with 29,110 for Jeff Van Drew, who outpolled the president in the county.
In township races, Republicans showed a more comfortable lead across the board, with a sizable gap in Upper, Dennis, Middle and Lower townships. In Middle Township, Republican incumbent Mayor Tim Donohue was far ahead of Democratic challenger Bob Jackson in early returns, with more than 60% of the vote, 5,725 to 3,576.
Republican Curtis Corson led Democrat John Amenhauser in Upper Township, 3,977 to 2,921, while in Lower Township, incumbent Mayor Frank Sippel was far ahead of Democratic challenger Christopher South, 7,168 votes to 3,572, while council member David Perry seemed ready to fend off a challenge from Democrat Chris Marlowe, 6,947 votes to 3,678.
A significant number of Cape voters said yes to legal marijuana, with more than 30,000 votes in favor of the ballot question.
The vote went smoothly throughout the county, County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said Tuesday afternoon, with most votes returned before polls even opened.
In August, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order making this year’s vote primarily a modified vote-by-mail election because of the pandemic. The decision came as New Jersey saw one of its lowest points for new infections of COVID-19, but those numbers have begun creeping up again, reaching rates of daily infection unseen since the spring.
Voters could return their ballots by mail, drop them off at secure boxes throughout the county or hand them in at polling places. Those who wanted to vote in person and did not bring their ballot were given a provisional ballot to fill out.
Before polls opened at 8 a.m., 49,779 ballots had already been returned, according to Fulginiti. That’s 69% of the registered voters, already a respectable turnout for most elections. By comparison, Cape May County saw 49,939 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, when the county went for Donald Trump by a wide margin.
The votes continued to pour in throughout the day. At the Cape May County Board of Elections office on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House, a steady stream of voters pulled up to drop off their ballots Tuesday. Madison Douglass was among them.
The Court House resident grew up nearby, she said. Douglass turned 18 last week and waited a few minutes on the steps of the red brick building to hand in her ballot in person, something she said was important to her.
“I’ve been waiting 18 years to press the button in the voting booth, but this is OK,” she said.
While she was talking, Cape May County Board of Elections Chairman Arthur Stig Blomkvest spoke with voters. Voters could continue to drop off ballots at the secure boxes in front of the building and elsewhere in the county until 8 p.m., at which point the boxes would be locked.
He said staff and volunteers were hard at work counting the tens of thousands of ballots already submitted, with staff checking signatures and looking at each ballot before it could be counted by machines. The machines work quickly, he said, but the human workers have to check whether there are any write-in votes, which will not be picked up by the scanners.
He expected a significant portion of the votes would be tallied by election night, but it will take some time to count the provisional ballots submitted Tuesday. Part of that process will include confirming the voter did not also mail in a ballot.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.