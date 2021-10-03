Republican Assembly candidates oppose Atlantic City PILOT changes, want tax relief

Q: How should the state reform the pension system for public workers?

Guardian: I support police, firefighters, teachers ... but many leave after retirement to avoid state tax on pensions. ... We have to lower their pension tax so they spend it here. ... Pensions are not sustainable. ... We have got to live up to our obligations ... but in the future make major changes in pensions for new employees.

Swift: In moving forward, we have to reevaluate the pension system, maybe require people to stay in New Jersey (to get a full pension payment).

Q: Should there be a limit to how much the state spends to combat climate change?

Swift: You can’t have "the sky’s the limit" for any costs. There's climate change, there is rising water and we need to address that. However, some actions are unsustainable. For example, they put dunes in but failed to dredge the back bays, failed to dredge the rivers. ... We have to have the ability to go in and dredge. Sea level is rising but a lot of fill is going into the back bays, but there are too many regulations.