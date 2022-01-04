 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Anthony Coppola returns as Galloway mayor
0 Comments
top story

Republican Anthony Coppola returns as Galloway mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Twp. 2022 Reorganization Meeting

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, front, R-2nd, and Township Council members applaud during Galloway Township's reorganization meeting. From left are Tom Bassford, Clifton Sudler Jr., Rich Clute, Anthony Coppola, Tony DiPietro, R.J. Amato III, Muhammad Umar and Van Drew.

 Screenshot

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two years after being unexpectedly ousted from executive office, Anthony Coppola is again mayor.

The Township Council unanimously voted to appoint Coppola mayor during the township's reorganization meeting Tuesday night. The council also took a unanimous vote to appoint Tony DiPietro deputy mayor. Both men were sworn into office by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

“Kelli, I’m back,” Coppola told township Clerk Kelli Danieli after he took his oath of office.

Before the new township leadership was appointed, four newly elected council members were sworn into office — R.J. Amato III, Tom Bassford, Cliffton Sudler Jr. and Muhammad Umar.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The inauguration of the new council members represents a shift rightward for the township. Before Tuesday, the governing body was bipartisan and split 3-4 between Democratic and Republican members. All the members of the council are now Republican, reflecting the statewide success of the GOP during the November elections.

The mayor since 2020 had been Jim Gorman, a Democrat. At that meeting, then Councilman Robert Maldonado, a Republican, broke ranks to join the council’s three Democrats to vote for Gorman as mayor and Mary Crawford, another Democrat, as deputy mayor. Coppola, who had been the mayor heading into the 2020 reorganization, was unexpectedly ousted by Maldonado’s pivotal vote.

“I’ve learned not to count your chickens before they hatch, so thank you,” Coppola said after being sworn in Tuesday.

Gorman and Crawford lost their bids for reelection this November. Maldonado and the third Democrat on the council prior to Tuesday, Frank Santo, opted not to run for reelection.

After the mayor and deputy mayor were appointed, John Mooney Jr. was sworn in as fire chief. The council then awarded an array of contracts selecting the township’s new professional staff.

+1 
Galloway Township Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr.

Coppola

 Press archives

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News