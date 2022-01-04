Republican Anthony Coppola returns as Galloway mayor

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two years after being unexpectedly ousted from executive office, Anthony Coppola is again mayor.

The Township Council unanimously voted to appoint Coppola mayor during the township's reorganization meeting Tuesday night. The council also took a unanimous vote to appoint Tony DiPietro deputy mayor. Both men were sworn into office by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

“Kelli, I’m back,” Coppola told township Clerk Kelli Danieli after he took his oath of office.

Before the new township leadership was appointed, four newly elected council members were sworn into office — R.J. Amato III, Tom Bassford, Cliffton Sudler Jr. and Muhammad Umar.

The inauguration of the new council members represents a shift rightward for the township. Before Tuesday, the governing body was bipartisan and split 3-4 between Democratic and Republican members. All the members of the council are now Republican, reflecting the statewide success of the GOP during the November elections.

