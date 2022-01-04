Republican Anthony Coppola returns as Galloway mayor

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two years after being unexpectedly ousted from executive office, Anthony Coppola is again mayor.
The Township Council unanimously voted to appoint Coppola mayor during the township's reorganization meeting Tuesday night. The council also took a unanimous vote to appoint Tony DiPietro deputy mayor. Both men were sworn into office by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
“Kelli, I’m back,” Coppola told township Clerk Kelli Danieli after he took his oath of office.
Before the new township leadership was appointed, four newly elected council members were sworn into office — R.J. Amato III, Tom Bassford, Cliffton Sudler Jr. and Muhammad Umar.
The inauguration of the new council members represents a shift rightward for the township. Before Tuesday, the governing body was bipartisan and split 3-4 between Democratic and Republican members. All the members of the council are now Republican, reflecting the statewide success of the GOP during the November elections.
The snow storm Monday is continuing to impact school schedules across South Jersey.
The mayor since 2020 had been Jim Gorman, a Democrat. At that meeting, then Councilman Robert Maldonado, a Republican, broke ranks to join the council’s three Democrats to vote for Gorman as mayor and Mary Crawford, another Democrat, as deputy mayor. Coppola, who had been the mayor heading into the 2020 reorganization, was unexpectedly ousted by Maldonado’s pivotal vote.
“I’ve learned not to count your chickens before they hatch, so thank you,” Coppola said after being sworn in Tuesday.
Gorman and Crawford lost their bids for reelection this November. Maldonado and the third Democrat on the council prior to Tuesday, Frank Santo, opted not to run for reelection.
After the mayor and deputy mayor were appointed, John Mooney Jr. was sworn in as fire chief. The council then awarded an array of contracts selecting the township’s new professional staff.
