OCEAN CITY — The time for repairs to the Seaspray Condominiums has passed, according to a structural review of the building.

City construction official Neil Byrne recently declared the condominium units at 34th Street and Bay Avenue unfit for habitation, slapping red stickers at the entrances to each of the structure’s 32 units.

While most the units are used in the summer, several are year-round residences.

A scathing report prepared by Charles Endicott of Endicott Engineering LLC, presented to the city construction office April 17 and released by city officials, states the structure is no longer fit for use and must be demolished.

The report outlines decades’ worth of concerns about the building and says little of the needed work beyond Band-Aids and cosmetic repairs was ever undertaken. The report states there were structural concerns when the building was changed from a motel to a condominium complex in 1990, and it indicates things have only gotten worse.

Endicott reported that the structural elements of the building have reached the end of their useful life, and it is too late for repair. Worse, he maintains that aside from the structural repairs called for by a half-dozen previous engineering reports, the board of directors that operates the building has not undertaken basic required maintenance.

That has allowed the intrusion of rain water into crawl spaces.

Salt air is notoriously tough on buildings, especially on concrete buildings with interior steel such as the Seaspray. The steel corrodes and expands, weakening the concrete in the process. Endicott states that the board has not come up with a plan to rehabilitate the structure, as called for in an engineering report in September 2021.

“Additionally, it should be noted that the time for remediation has passed, and any attempts at complete remedial repairs or improvements would be futile and would not adequately correct the significant shifting of the structure,” Endicott wrote.

He cited an analysis completed in July 2006 by engineer Michael Hyland of the Hyland Group in Ocean City, which found at the time that the foundations were unstable because of rotten pilings, which threatened the stability of the walls and beams.

“Localized sudden collapse is possible, such localized sudden collapse may cause personal injury or death to visitors or occupants,” Hyland found in 2006. He said the building had at most three years without major improvements.

Endicott wrote that the major structural repairs Hyland called for were not undertaken. Major cracks in the concrete slabs uncovered in a still-earlier engineering report in 2000 were never sealed, leading to more corrosion and damage.

According to Endicott, the structure is in worse shape than other buildings of the same age that were properly maintained.

One of the residents of the building, Connor Brady, said in a previous interview that there have been disagreements between owners as to whether to invest in repairs or sell the building to a developer.

Attorney Dennis E. Block filed a suit against the condominium association challenging the three-member condominium board for control of the building. Legal documents that are part of the public record put the current estimated cost of the repairs at $7.5 million. A copy of the complaint shows a total operating account for the condominium association of $34,416, and a little over $13,000 in a reserve account.