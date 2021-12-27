Report: Three dead after car hits toll plaza on Atlantic City Expressway

Three people were killed Sunday night after their car ran into a toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.

According to a story on NJ.com, State Police said a car ran into the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza just past Exit 17 and burst into flames. A State Police sergeant said that the three people inside the car died and another occupant was treated for minor injuries.

Steve and Tabby Ross were driving eastbound on the expressway and posted several photos of the scene on social media. Their photos showed a car engulfed in flames.

Police closed all of the eastbound lanes of the expressway around 9 p.m. due to the accident. All traffic was diverted at Hammonton at Exit 24. Traffic was allowed back on the expressway eastbound at Exit 17.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more information.

