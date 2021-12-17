Report: September visits to Cape broke records this year

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Tourism in Cape May County may fully recover from the pandemic-driven freefall by next year, according to a report released Wednesday by the county Tourism Department.
That puts the county well ahead of national and international travel trends, according to the report, which showed record-breaking occupancy tax collection in September. The tax on room rentals brought in more than $2 million.
The county often uses the occupancy tax as a measure of the number of visitors. The numbers are up not only compared to the dismal rates of 2020 but to the amounts raised in 2019, usually described as an excellent year for tourism.
Except for February, occupancy tax data show an increase in collections in the county for 2021 over 2019, according to the numbers released by the county.
“Cape May County occupancy tax has outpaced all other counties in New Jersey since May 2021, with significant increases during the June through September months. The four beach counties, Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean, saw growth during the summer months, indicating the strength of beach tourism,” said Diane Wieland, the county tourism director. “Another record September points to the lure of fall for new and return visitors who are able to get away after the summer.”
Wieland predicted strong numbers for fall and winter, citing outdoor attractions and other all-season draws.
September occupancy tax collections were more than 40% over the same period for 2019, Wieland said. She described 2019 as a record year for the county. They were also up by 20% compared to 2020. Visits were way down through most of that summer, but despite COVID-19, September of last year was also a record-breaker, possibly because travelers became more comfortable and school-age kids could attend remotely.
Tax data for the first nine months of 2021 indicate Cape May County lodging is up 23.4% over 2019, and 40% over 2020, according to a statement from the county. In 2020, county officials and business owners pushed Trenton for a regional approach to reopening after strict COVID-19 precautions. Part of that was the county’s “Safely Together” campaign.
“Tourism recovery has been one of our main concerns and a big part of our ‘Safely Together’ campaign to ensure not only the safety of our residents and visitors but to help our local businesses recoup losses from the shutdowns and restrictions. The county’s marketing efforts were extremely successful, and Cape May County is recovering at a faster pace than anticipated,” said county Commissioner Gerald M. Thornton, liaison to the Department of Tourism.
The county statement indicates international tourism and business travel will continue to struggle, and New Jersey tourism remains down. It cites tourism experts as projecting the wider travel sector of the economy will not fully recover until 2025.
Information released from the county describes the occupancy tax as the best metric to measure overnight stays. It is posted monthly by the New Jersey Treasury. Not surprisingly, most of the taxes in Cape May County are collected in July and August, with June numbers coming in higher than September. This year, the total was over $4 million in the county each month in the height of the summer.
On average, overnight visitors to Cape May County spend $374 per person per day, according to county officials.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Dependent on donations from visitors, the Cape May County Zoo was amo…
“The pandemic changed tourism globally with travel trends in the U.S. strongly leaning toward road trips in lieu of air flights,” Wieland said. “Closer-to-home drive destinations did well, and that trend will continue as travelers wait and watch ongoing restrictions and mandates.”
She cited traditional rentals, online bookings and second homeowners as bringing more people to the county in spring and fall, moving the county closer to becoming a year-round destination.
“Online bookings are not included in the lodging numbers provided by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. The number of properties available for online bookings grew 10% countywide in 2021, from 5,172 in 2020 to 5,695 as of September, generating $43,776,897 in rental income between January through September,” the county statement said.
“Our tourism industry leaders have done an outstanding job in beating the issues they faced from the shutdowns, restrictions, labor shortage and supply chain interruptions,” Thornton said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.