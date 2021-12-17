Report: September visits to Cape broke records this year

The county statement indicates international tourism and business travel will continue to struggle, and New Jersey tourism remains down. It cites tourism experts as projecting the wider travel sector of the economy will not fully recover until 2025.

Information released from the county describes the occupancy tax as the best metric to measure overnight stays. It is posted monthly by the New Jersey Treasury. Not surprisingly, most of the taxes in Cape May County are collected in July and August, with June numbers coming in higher than September. This year, the total was over $4 million in the county each month in the height of the summer.

On average, overnight visitors to Cape May County spend $374 per person per day, according to county officials.

“The pandemic changed tourism globally with travel trends in the U.S. strongly leaning toward road trips in lieu of air flights,” Wieland said. “Closer-to-home drive destinations did well, and that trend will continue as travelers wait and watch ongoing restrictions and mandates.”

She cited traditional rentals, online bookings and second homeowners as bringing more people to the county in spring and fall, moving the county closer to becoming a year-round destination.