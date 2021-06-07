Report reveals 'troubled history' of sexual violence in New Jersey women's prison

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he will close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women and implement prison reforms after a report outlined a history of sexual violence against inmates, including a January attack by guards against six women.

Murphy said the investigative report by former State Comptroller Matt Boxer "screams out" for the closing of the state's only women's prison. He said deeper reforms are also needed, and "that process has to begin immediately," although he cautioned that change would take time.

"This is a very disturbing report," Murphy said during his COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

The 75-page report Monday morning was based on interviews with some officers as well as Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks, as well as videos, and 21,000 documents and emails.

Murphy commissioned the investigation after reports that guards attacked at least six inmates on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.