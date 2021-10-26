Report questions Cumberland jail leaders' ability to make long list of needed reforms

An attorney investigating conditions at the Cumberland County jail recommended a long list of reforms to protect the health of inmates in his final report to a federal judge Tuesday.

But in the same report, the attorney said he lacks faith in current leaders to make the changes happen.

"We question whether the critical paths outlined and recommendations made herein can be achieved or if they are beyond the capabilities of the current leadership," attorney William J. Hughes said in the report to Judge Noel L. Hillman.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners is attempting to close the facility, reversing an earlier decision to build a new $65 million jail.

Hillman is handling a lawsuit by a group of inmates suing the jail and the county over what they call a lack of protections against COVID-19.

Hughes, a partner in the law firm Porzio, Bromberg and Newman, was appointed special master to investigate and report to the court on a variety of virus-related issues.

The first two reports from Hughes focused on COVID-19 testing, cleaning procedures and supplies, personal protective equipment and more.