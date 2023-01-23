 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report of a shooter in school unfounded, Lower Township police say

Lower Cape May Regional High School

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Seattle Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, is suing major social media companies behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat over their impact on mental health among youth.

LOWER TOWNSHIP – Police say a report of an active shooter at Lower Cape May Regional High School was false, and school activities have returned to normal.

Police sent notice just after 12:30 p.m. Monday that students were safe and classes were back to normal. Township police and other agencies responded to the school after a report of an active shooter.

“It was very quickly determined that the call was unfounded and there was no threat and the school returned to regularly scheduled classes and activities,” police wrote Monday.

— Bill Barlow

