Report of a shooter in school unfounded, Lower Township police say

LOWER TOWNSHIP – Police say a report of an active shooter at Lower Cape May Regional High School was false, and school activities have returned to normal.
Police sent notice just after 12:30 p.m. Monday that students were safe and classes were back to normal. Township police and other agencies responded to the school after a report of an active shooter.
“It was very quickly determined that the call was unfounded and there was no threat and the school returned to regularly scheduled classes and activities,” police wrote Monday.
— Bill Barlow
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.