Report: Nursing shortage in New Jersey looms

New Jersey may not have enough nurses in the coming years, as many have left or are expected to leave the industry, with not enough entering the field, a recently released study warned.

The New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing said the study suggests 6% of registered nurses, 4% of licensed practical nurses, and 3% of advanced practice nurses intend to leave the profession in the next three years, potentially leaving the state’s care centers short of needed personnel.

About 141,000 RNs, 13,500 APNs and 23,500 LPNs currently active make up New Jersey’s nursing workforce, according to the report, so those percentages would be translated into thousands of fewer nurses.

The report says nursing has been battered by fading staff numbers in the past two years because of the pandemic, which hit the industry so hard that in 2021 that data showed that one of every four nursing positions in the country experienced turnover.

Katherine Birkenstock, vice president and chief nursing officer at AtlantiCare, said pandemic fatigue and other challenges have made the company examine its practices. The company is looking to give its employees “opportunities to grow professionally and personally and to have work-life balance,” Birkenstock said.

“We especially focus on ensuring we provide our nurses and all AtlantiCare staff and providers and their families with the support, care and services they need to be resilient in an increasingly changing and often challenging healthcare environment,” Birkenstock said.

New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing Executive Director Edna Cadmus said the study’s findings should raise alarms, and that the state must promptly address the profession’s supply and demand.

“Investing in the future of nursing is essential because the ultimate result will be better health care for everyone,” Cadmus said.

‘Seeking solutions’

To health care companies statewide, the possibility of not having enough nurses is not something new.

Anneliese McMenamin, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Inspira Health, which has hospitals in Cumberland and Gloucester counties, said solving a nursing shortage will require a “multi-phase” approach from the health care industry.

“We have been seeking solutions to really inspire young professionals to enter the field of health care and, very specifically, to be a caregiver,” McMenamin said Friday.

Data from 2021, NJCCN’s most recent information, found 50% of LPNs, 24% of RNs and 29% NPs left New Jersey’s nursing workforce that year. Nationally, that year tallied a 27% turnover rate of RNs.

Last June, state Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, introduced a bill aimed at supporting nurses around the state. The bill would require programs to ensure a healthy and supportive work environment and promote the mental health and emotional well-being of nurses, as well as to provide a nurse-to-nurse peer support helpline.

The bill was approved by the Senate’s Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee last June and is waiting for a hearing in the Senate’s Budget and Appropriations Committee.

While political efforts advance, health care companies have plans of their own in place.

Both AtlantiCare and Inspira have adopted different strategies to retain current workers and attract young ones, such as offering tuition incentives to both current employees and prospects.

AtlantiCare said one of the programs they are using to help attract nurses is its School at Work program. The program is an in-house career pathway program that helps entry- and mid-level staff pursue technical and post-secondary education.

The company has also committed itself to opening hands-on clinical experiences through partnerships with local schools, a lack of such opportunities the study cited as a reason why prospective nurses are opting out of pursuing the field.

Inspira has also promoted its company as a good place to work and focused on attracting younger workers by revolutionize the industry through technological advances to help caregivers attend to their patient.

“This younger generation is looking for purposeful work,” McMenamin said. “They want to connect to a purpose, and a reason, and a mission. They want it to be meaningful. I don’t think there’s a greater mission than caring for people at their most vulnerable time.”

Opportunities for growth

Brian Cahill, spokesperson for Shore Medical Center, said the Somers Point hospital has felt first-hand some of the effects of the nursing shortage.

“We have been aggressively recruiting for nurses and are offering generous tuition reimbursement andreferral bonuses as incentives in this effort,” Cahill said.

Patient care has not suffered during that time, said Cahill, adding that the medical center has used a “variety of techniques” to meet the demand even during peak periods.

“We will continue to staff accordingly so patients always receive the highest level of care at our hospital,” he said.

Birkenstock says nursing is a rewarding field with ample chances to move upward and offer broad sects of jobs.

“As we are in the midst of a national nursing shortage, it is important for the health care and educational industries in general, and for nurses and other caregivers to mentor and guide those who choose this special career that offers so many opportunities for personal and professional growth,” Birkenstock said.