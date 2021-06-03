Report: NJ Schools Development Authority lacked leadership, oversight

TRENTON — The botched Egg Harbor City Community School construction project in 2011 long-predated the brief, tumultuous tenure of former New Jersey Schools Development Authority Chief Lizette Delgado-Polanco but was a prime example of the issues that plagued the state institution and led to her unceremonious departure last spring, according to a new report.
The 48-page report released Wednesday by the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation concluded that lack of oversight and consistent leadership over 20 years were key reasons the beleaguered institution could not effectively manage its projects, as well as contributing factors in the downfall of Delgado-Polanco, who came under scrutiny after she fired many experienced staff members in favor of hiring friends.
The SDA, which was created 20 years ago to help school districts in low-income communities complete school construction projects, to date has built or upgraded more than 850 schools in New Jersey. The report states the authority is still very much necessary but “has been plagued by spotty and inconsistent top professional construction leadership and management.”
Over both Democratic and Republic administrations, only three of the nine CEOs in the SDA had any professional construction or engineering experience.
The Egg Harbor City project, one of several detailed in the report, suffered from many issues after completion, including an HVAC system that during its first winter could never heat the second floor of the building and during warmer months left the building so humid that doors and file cabinets warped. In addition, the report noted that a plumbing issue led to a sewage backup that flooded the gym and locker rooms, and that the toilets were using hot water to flush.
“The total price for the school was $24.2 million, with the SDA covering $16.5 million and the district paying $7.6 million under a cost-sharing agreement dictated by statute. But the project would end up costing the district and, ultimately, taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars more to fix shoddy work, botched installations and other lasting problems that stemmed from subpar construction of the school,” the report states.
In addition to faulty construction oversight practices, the report cited “wasteful and neglectful management of dozens of real estate properties,” leading to tens of millions of dollars in losses.
The report states that the SDA’s oversight of certain school construction practices, particularly the contractor valuation process, lacked reliability, were not taken seriously and rarely resulted in consequences for underperforming firms.
“Without further reform, the public cannot be confidently assured that the SDA can consistently and successfully serve as a capable and trustworthy custodian of public tax dollars and deliver high-quality, professionally designed and constructed schools that enrich the academic learning environment for New Jersey public school students,” the report states.
The commission recommended strengthening the role of the SDA board; appointing an outside monitor to oversee the SDA’s fiscal, administrative and construction operations; creating explicit and legally defined guidelines for the CEO's selection, appointment and employment; redesigning the contractor performance evaluation process; and creating a panel of industry experts to undertake a review of the SDA’s construction operations to find ways for it to reduce expenses.
Read the full report here:
