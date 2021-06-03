Report: NJ Schools Development Authority lacked leadership, oversight

TRENTON — The botched Egg Harbor City Community School construction project in 2011 long-predated the brief, tumultuous tenure of former New Jersey Schools Development Authority Chief Lizette Delgado-Polanco but was a prime example of the issues that plagued the state institution and led to her unceremonious departure last spring, according to a new report.

The 48-page report released Wednesday by the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation concluded that lack of oversight and consistent leadership over 20 years were key reasons the beleaguered institution could not effectively manage its projects, as well as contributing factors in the downfall of Delgado-Polanco, who came under scrutiny after she fired many experienced staff members in favor of hiring friends.

The SDA, which was created 20 years ago to help school districts in low-income communities complete school construction projects, to date has built or upgraded more than 850 schools in New Jersey. The report states the authority is still very much necessary but “has been plagued by spotty and inconsistent top professional construction leadership and management.”

Over both Democratic and Republic administrations, only three of the nine CEOs in the SDA had any professional construction or engineering experience.